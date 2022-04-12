Sanjay Dutt shares marital advice for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt: ‘It’s a matter of compromise from both ends’

Sanjay Dutt has shared a message for Ranbir Kapoor, who is all set to marry his girlfriend of several years, Alia Bhatt. Ranbir had played Sanjay in the latter's biopic, Sanju. Alia was also Sanjay's co-star in Sadak 2. Expressing happiness over the news of their wedding, Sanjay has also shared a piece of advice for the two of them. He has also asked Ranbir to have kids soon. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor flashes thumbs-up sign at paparazzi ahead of wedding with Alia Bhatt; venue glows with lights. Watch

Ranbir and Alia will tie the knot at his ancestral home in Bandra, Vastu. The place is already lit up with lights. The couple is reportedly tying the knot on April 14. The date was recently conf

Sanjay was asked about Ranbir and Alia's wedding during the promotions of his film KGF Chapter 2. He seemed to be unaware about the wedding date but later shared a message. “If he is getting married, I am really happy for him. Alia was literally born and brought up in front of me. Marriage is a commitment they are making to each other. And they have to stick by that, hold each other’s hands and move ahead in happiness, peace and glory. Make kids soon Ranbir, and stay happy!” he told ETimes.

On being asked to give an advice to the couple, he said, “It’s a matter of compromise from both ends.” He said they should assess a situation and try to be on the same page if there’s an issue. “With every curve in the road, they have to remember that the commitment they made to each other is very important and that is the key to keep moving ahead,” he added.

Alia had worked with Sanjay in Sadak 2. The 2020 film was directed by Alia's father, Mahesh Bhatt. The film also starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt but didn't perform at the box office.

Alia and Ranbir are said to tied the knot in the presence of few, selected family members and friends. Both of them as well as Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor have remained tight-lipped on the wedding details.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON