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Sanjay Gupta praises Aditya Dhar's relentless fight for Dhurandhar: ‘Filmmaking is not playing shooting shooting’

Sanjay Gupta applauds Aditya Dhar's unwavering dedication to Dhurandhar, saying he never compromised his vision despite years of challenges.

Jun 26, 2026 05:44 pm IST
By Monica Yadav
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Veteran filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has publicly applauded director Aditya Dhar for his unwavering dedication to Dhurandhar, saying the filmmaker never compromised on his vision despite years of challenges. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sanjay shared what he had heard from a crew member who worked closely on the film, praising Dhar's commitment throughout every stage of the project.

Sanjay Gupta praises Aditya Dhar's commitment

Sanjay Gupta hails Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.

Sanjay Gupta expressed admiration for Aditya after speaking with someone who had been part of Dhurandhar's production. Reflecting on the director's work ethic, he wrote: “Yesterday I met a crew member from Dhurandar, who watched Aditya Dhar fight for his vision every single day of pre-production, shoot & post. No shortcuts. It was conviction vs. convenience. That's the difference. Filmmaking is not playing 'SHOOTING-SHOOTING'.”

Four years of persistence

The story follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh), a deep-cover Indian intelligence agent. Under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari, he has completely embedded himself within the dangerous criminal underworld of Karachi's Lyari district. Picking up after the first instalment, Dhurandhar: The Revenge sees Hamza climbing the underworld ranks. His ultimate mission is to destroy the terror network behind the 26/11 attacks from the inside. This high-stakes operation leads to a brutal, direct confrontation with the formidable Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal) and a mysterious mastermind known as Bade Sahab.

The first part of Dhurandhar is currently streaming on Netflix. Dhurandhar: The Revenge, on the other hand, is available on both Netflix and JioHotstar.

 
sanjay gupta aditya dhar filmmaker
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