Welcome to the Jungle Release and Review LIVE: Akshay Kumar film gets audience approval, Dhurandhar ‘link’ tickles fans
Welcome to the Jungle Release and Review LIVE: Akshay Kumar leads this madcap comedy about a fake film, directed by Ahmed Khan and written by the late Neeraj Vora.
Welcome to the Jungle movie review release live updates: The third instalment of the Welcome franchise releases in theatres with Akshay Kumar returning, along with a large ensemble cast • A madcap comedy, Welcome to the Jungle, is directed by Ahmed Khan....Read More
• The film boasts of a story by the late Neeraj Vora, along with dialogues by Farhad Samji.
• But the USP of Welcome to the Jungle is its large star cast, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Tusshar Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, and Disha Patani.
• The film also packs a strong ensemble, with actors such as Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, and Bhagya Bhanushali.
• Welcome to the Jungle is the third film in the Welcome franchise after 2007's cult classic Welcome and its rather disappointing sequel, Welcome Back.
The film is presented by A.A. Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang, produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah along with Rakesh Dang and Vedant Vikaas Baali.
• The film tells the story of A washed-up action star (Akshay Kumar) and a ragtag team of actors land in an isolated village to film a ‘fake’ movie, but end up get mistaken for the army in a village's fight against a dreaded outlaw (Jackie Shroff).
• The advance bookings for the film opened this week, and the film sold over 1.2 lakh tickets for the first day alone in India.
• The first reactions to the film are largely positive, with some viewers praising the comedy and performances, but criticising the climax.
Welcome to the Jungle Release and Review LIVE: Film ‘much more’ than what trailer showed
Welcome to the Jungle Release and Review LIVE: Box office prediction
The comedy caper is expected to open in the ₹15-20 crore range, slightly higher than Akshay's previous release, the horror comedy Bhooth Bangla.
Welcome to the Jungle Release and Review LIVE: Dhurandhar spoof tickles fans
An online review of the film reads: “The audience is thoroughly enjoying it. #AkshayKumar and Farida Jalal are at their absolute best. Packed with hilarious meta references, especially the #Dhurandhar spoof including FA9LA song, which are absolute screamers. 😂”
Welcome to the Jungle Release and Review LIVE: Akshay Kumar shares message for fans
Welcome to the Jungle Release and Review LIVE: Viewers hail Akshay Kumar
A 3.5 star review of the film on X reads: "Welcome to the Jungle is an ENTERTAINER. Delivers exactly what it promises, and while the comedy here is at its best, the film has more to offer. #AkshayKumar is the back-bone & his timing elevates every scene, proving that this genre belongs to him!"
Welcome to the Jungle Release and Review LIVE: Advance booking figures
Welcome to the Jungle fared well in advance bookings, selling just around 1.2 lakh tickets for the opening day, grossing over ₹3.1 crore in the process
Welcome to the Jungle Release and Review LIVE: Read HT's review of the film
Hindustan Times' review of the film reads: “Not every film needs to be profound. Some just need to entertain. Welcome To The Jungle understands that assignment from the outset and, despite an average finale, delivers enough laughs to make the ride worthwhile.”
Read the full review here
Welcome to the Jungle Release and Review LIVE: Akshay Kumar comedy arrives in theatres
Welcome to the Jungle has released in theatres on Friday, 26 June, with paid previews in select theatres across India on Thursday evening.