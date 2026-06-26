Welcome to the Jungle Release and Review LIVE: Akshay Kumar film gets audience approval, Dhurandhar ‘link’ tickles fans

• The film boasts of a story by the late Neeraj Vora, along with dialogues by Farhad Samji.

• But the USP of Welcome to the Jungle is its large star cast, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Tusshar Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, and Disha Patani.

• The film also packs a strong ensemble, with actors such as Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, and Bhagya Bhanushali.

• Welcome to the Jungle is the third film in the Welcome franchise after 2007's cult classic Welcome and its rather disappointing sequel, Welcome Back.

The film is presented by A.A. Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang, produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah along with Rakesh Dang and Vedant Vikaas Baali.

• The film tells the story of A washed-up action star (Akshay Kumar) and a ragtag team of actors land in an isolated village to film a ‘fake’ movie, but end up get mistaken for the army in a village's fight against a dreaded outlaw (Jackie Shroff).

• The advance bookings for the film opened this week, and the film sold over 1.2 lakh tickets for the first day alone in India.

• The first reactions to the film are largely positive, with some viewers praising the comedy and performances, but criticising the climax.