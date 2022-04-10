Sanjay Kapoor's son Jahaan Kapoor matches uncle Anil Kapoor's Mr India look, fans say, 'he'll be perfect for the sequel'

On Saturday, actor Sanjay Kapoor shared a bunch of pictures of his son Jahaan Kapoor on Instagram. Sanjay said that the photos were from a fancy dress competition, in which Jahaan got dressed like his uncle Anil Kapoor's character from his 1987 film Mr. India. Sanjay's elder daughter Shanaya Kapoor recently announced her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's film Bedhadak. (Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor buys swanky Audi Q7 worth ₹80 lakh, after announcing her debut film Bedhadak. See pics)

Sharing Jahaan's pictures, Sanjay wrote, “Mr India @jahaankapoor26 #fancydress, Mogambo Khush Hua, Styling and idea @sanjaykapoor2500."

Rhea Kapoor commented, “So cute.” Actor Karisma Kapoor said, “Fab.” Jahaan's mother Maheep Kapoor wrote, “My cutie.” Arjun Kapoor joked, “More like hartej khush hua.” Neelam Kothari wrote, "So cute," and Bhavana Pandey dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

One fan commented, “He is literally giving Mr India vibes," and another one compared Jahaan's look to Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Tom Holland and wrote, “He looks like Tom Holland of Bollywood. He will go far.” One fan suggested, “He should act in Mr India 2,” and another one said, “He'll be perfect for the sequel.”

Sanjay and Maheep got married in 1997. In 1999, they welcomed their daughter Shanaya Kapoor and in 2005, son Jahaan.

Shanaya started her Bollywood career as an assistant director with the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which was released in 2020. The film starred Shanaya's cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. She later made aappearance in Netflix's The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

Shanaya will be making her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions Bedhadak. The film will also star actors Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. Earlier this month, she announced the news on Instagram and unveiled her first look from the film.

