Gulshan Devaiah on working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 'Aapka dimag pak jaega, if you don't have patience'

Gulshan Devaiah has said that one may get bored working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali if one does not have the patience. Gulshan has worked with the veteran filmmaker in his 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela. (Also read: Richa Chadha: Unlike Sanjay Leela Bhansali, most directors cast you basis your earlier work)

Gulshan Devaiah was recently seen in 8 AM Metro.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film marked the first onscreen collaboration of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The 2013 film also featured Supriya Pathak, Sharad Kelkar and Richa Chadha, among others. Deepika and Ranveer later reunited for two films with Sanjay Leela Bhansali - Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani.

Gulshan on Bhansali

Asked about his experience of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gulshan told Amar Ujala in a recent interview, "If you do not have the patience, aapka dimag pak jaega (you may get bored). He takes his work very seriously and is very dedicated to his work. He expects complete dedication and submission from others as well, but it is impossible for most."

"That hampers the balance. People are also afraid of him. I gathered the courage to talk to him and would often sit with him in front of the monitor to watch his style of work. People are scared of him, so they do not enjoy working with him. I would often talk to him fearlessly, and he liked this aspect of mine," Gulshan added.

Gulshan on The Kashmir Files

During the interview, Gulshan was also asked about not featuring in the hit film The Kashmir Files, after featuring in two previous films by director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri - Hate Story and Junooniyat.

Gulshan told the Hindi daily that neither did he make attempt to get a part in the 2022 film, nor did the filmmaker make any efforts to reach out to him for a part.

Gulshan is currently riding high on the success of his recent outing, Dahaad. Streaming on Prime Video, the web show also features Vijay Varma, Sonakshi Sinha and Soham Shah in lead roles.

Talking about his film choices, Gulshan recently told PTI, "I consciously try to keep my career as diverse as possible. Be it the kind of sensibilities with which I work or the type of roles I do. I can't manifest things, so I look for the best from whatever comes my way,"

