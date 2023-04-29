Sharad Kelkar recalls the time his wife Keerti Gaekwad saw him break glass out of anger and ‘was scared for herself’

Sharad Kelkar has said that he had major anger issues more than a decade ago. He also said that once, his wife Keerti witnessed him breaking glass in a burst of anger and was scared for herself. (Also read: Sharad Kelkar's friend wanted to slap him after Operation Romeo, he reveals why) Sharad Kelkar talked about his anger issues in a new interview.

Sharad is married to actor Keerti Gaekwad who worked with him on the TV series Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka and Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar. She also featured in popular Hindi TV shows as Sasural Simar Ka and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. In 2019, she participated in the cooking reality show Kitchen Champion.

Sharad told Siddharth Kannan in an interview that his anger did not affect his work, but it did affect his personal life. He said, "The biggest example is the 150 stitches in my hand and I had to undergo surgery. This was one major incident, I banged the glass and it broke completely on my hand. Keerti witnessed this, she was extremely scared. I was in the hospital and I saw how she was crying outside. It made a huge impact on my life and I decided to turn calm. She did have fear, but I also saw that hope in her eyes. She did tell me that she was scared for herself too witnessing my reaction. Post that life turned completely calm."

He also said that he did not raise his hands on anybody but he had "very strong perspectives towards life" and has become much calmer and respectful now. He also said that used to stammer when he came to Mumbai. "I didn't know how to act and didn't have money or a home. That time taught me that I will have to work hard and keep hustling till I get work. That was the 2003-04 phase. After that, when I did my first TV show, Sindoor Tere Naam Ka. I had the stammering issue and I was not sure how I would overcome it."

Sharad is known for his powerful performances in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro, Om Raut's Tanhaji. He has also featured in films such as Bhuj: The Pride of India, Operation Romeo and Housefull 4.

Sharad also does Hindi dubbing for popular Hollywood films such as Guardians of the Galaxy and Mad Max: Fury Road. Apart from Hindi, Sharad also works in the Marathi and Telugu film industries. Next up, he has Rohit Shetty's upcoming Prime Video web series Indian Police Force alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

