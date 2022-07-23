Saif Ali Khan's support has been crucial, says Om Raut after Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior's National Film Awards win

Filmmaker Om Raut has said that Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior would not have been possible, had it not been for the support of the lead actors Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan. The film won three awards at the 68th National Film Awards were announced on Friday. Ajay Devgn received the best actor award (which he shared with Suriya) and the film also bagged the award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment and the best costume award. (Also read: Ajay Devgn reacts to winning National Film Award)

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior featured Ajay and Saif along with Kajol and Sharad Kelkar. Saif played the Mughal general Udaybhan Rathod in the film - the nemesis of Maratha subedar Tanaji Malusare (Ajay).

Om told News18 in a new interview, "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is my labour of love. The film had the wholehearted support of Ajay Devgn sir, who not only agreed to play the lead but also took the efforts to produce it. I’m happy the film has won the Best Film Award for Wholesome Entertainment at the 68th National Awards. I also congratulate Ajay sir for his win as Best Actor in the film. He was Tanhaji in the truest form. This would be incomplete without a special mention for Saif (Ali Khan) sir whose support has been crucial for the outcome of this film.” He added that the entire cast and crew of the film are pillars of the project and the award is for each one of them.

Soon after the film's release in 2020, Saif had told journalist Anupama Chopra in an interview that his role was 'delicious', but added that there was no concept of India before the British arrived and that period dramas could not be considered as history. Many criticised the actor for the comment.

“For some reason I didn’t take a stand… maybe next time I would,” Saif said, adding, “I was very excited to play the role because it’s a delicious role. But when people say this is history; I don’t think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was.”

Expressing his gratitude over receiving his third award at the National Film Awards, Ajay Devgn said in a statement, “I'm elated to win the Best Actor Award for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the 68th National Awards along with Suriya, who won for Soorarai Pottru. I thank everyone, most of all my creative team, the audience and my fans. I also express my gratitude to my parents and the Almighty for their blessings. Congratulations to all the other winners.”

