Sanjay Mishra admits being typecast for comedy in films irritated him: 'But at least there was work when I had nothing'

Actor Sanjay Mishra has made a name for himself with his comedy in a wide variety of films throughout his long career. And even though he has played dramatic roles in several films over the last three decades, Sanjay admits he has been typecast as the comic relief, something that has ‘irritated’ him. Sanjay Mishra has worked in a wide variety of genres, but is best known for comedy.

Sanjay Mishra on being typecast In an interview with ANI, Sanjay Mishra compared his creative choices to cooking, highlighting the need for the right ingredients without unnecessary additions.

Acknowledging that producers often typecast him in comedic roles due to his previous work in the film industry, the veteran actor said, “You have to typecast, boss. You keep spices in the kitchen, right? If you are making something which doesn't require sugar, then you won't add sugar or something like that. Producers really liked it. Boss, it's comedy, Sanjay Mishra will do it in one take. Call him.”

He admitted that the typecasting did get to him, but he had no choice as often he had no work. “I get irritated, but at least there was work when I had nothing. So, this is also the situation.”

An alumnus of the National School of Drama (NSD), Sanjay Mishra made his screen debut in 1995 with the Shah Rukh Khan film Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India! After supporting roles in films like Satya and Dil Se, his character of Apple Singh for the promotions of the 1999 Cricket World Cup earned him some fame. This led to comedic roles in films like Golmaal, Dhamaal, All the Best, and Phas Gaye Re Obama.

Sanjay Mishra's upcoming film Sanjay Mishra will be seen alongside Neena Gupta in the film Vadh 2. The two actors return after the first film, which released in 2022. Joining the cast are Kumud Mishra, Akshay Dogra, Amitt K Singh, Shilpa Shukla, and Yogita Bihani, adding more layers to the mystery.

A Luv Films presentation, Vadh 2 is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is dubbed as a spiritual sequel to Vadh.