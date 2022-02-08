Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sanjay Raut slams those accusing Shah Rukh Khan of 'spitting' at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral: 'It is shameful'

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday slammed netizens who trolled Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan for allegedly 'spitting' on the mortal remains of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar at her cremation ceremony.
MP Sanjay Raut has condemned the trolling Shah Rukh Khan is receiving from some sections on social media.
Shah Rukh Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani on Sunday reached Shivaji Park in Mumbai where the last rites of Lata Mangeshkar were held with full state honours.

During the last rites, Shah Rukh could be seen raising his hands in 'dua' (prayer), while Pooja could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. After saying his dua, Shah Rukh could be seen blowing air as per Islamic rituals of praying. The actor also paid a floral tribute to the singer and touched her feet while paying his last respects.

While many fans were touched by the actor's gesture, a section of people also criticised him for allegedly appearing to 'spit' on the mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar. The trolls alleged that the actor was not blowing air but ‘spitting’.

Condemning the online trolling, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, "It is shameful the way people are trolling him (Shah Rukh Khan). Some people are doing politics in the name of religion even on the sad occurrence of Lata ji's demise. We all know who these people are. Nobody needs to be told."

Lata Mangeshkar died on Sunday at the age of 92. Prominent personalities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, among other politicians, and several Bollywood actors were present at the funeral to pay their last respects to the legendary singer.

Also read: Rakhi Sawant supports Shah Rukh Khan amid 'spitting' controversy, says ‘sharam karo’; fans praise her 'logical response'

Shah Rukh's co-star Urmila Matondkar and actors Rakhi Sawant have also defended the actor amid the controversy. Shah Rukh's fans have also been defending him and voicing their support for the actor.

