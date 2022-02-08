Rakhi Sawant supports Shah Rukh Khan amid 'spitting' controversy, says ‘sharam karo’; fans praise her 'logical response'

After Urmila Matondkar, Rakhi Sawant is the latest celebrity to express her disappointment at the attacks on Shah Rukh Khan. On Monday, the paparazzi asked her for her views on the controversy around Shah Rukh's appearance at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral.

Shah Rukh paid his final tributes to Lata at her funeral on Sunday. He raised his hands in dua, said a prayer and blew air over her body as a blessing. A few people on social media, however, accused him of spitting on her body.

Rakhi was visibly furious at the accusations. She told the camerapersons,

“Jo aap log kar rahe hain, thodi si sharam aani chaiye. Woh wahan pe jaake, dua padke, phookte hain. Toh aap log jo kar rahe ho, ye galat baat hai. Koi thooka vooka nahi hai unhone. (What you guys are doing, you should be ashamed. He went there to say a prayer and blow it. What you are doing is so wrong. He did not spit),” she said.

Rakhi added, “Woh ek hasti hain, ek legend hai. Namaaz padne ke baad phooka jaata hai jiska matlab hai dua kabool hui. Toh unko jannat mein jagah milti hai. Toh ye sab galat mat phailao. Sharam karo. Bahut galat baat hai. Jiyo aur jeene do. Bade bade celebrities funeral pe gae hain toh thoda sa sharam karo bhai (He is a celebrity, a legend. One blows air after reading namaz. It means that the prayer has been accepted and you will find a place in heaven. Don't spread lies and have some shame. It's so wrong. Live and let live. So many celebrities went to the funeral. Have some shame).”

Fans praised Rakhi's stand on the matter. “Aqal wali baat kar di is ne. Bilkul aisa hi hai (She has given a logical response. That's how it is)," said one. “What Rakhi mam is saying is absolutely correct,” added another.

Earlier, Shah Rukh's co-star Urmila also spoke on the issue in an interview to India Today. “As a society, we have deteriorated so much that we think praying is spitting. You are talking about an actor who has represented the country on various international platforms. Politics has reached such low levels and it's really sad,” she said.

Shah Rukh's fans have also been defending him and voicing his support for the actor.

