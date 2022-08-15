Santosh Shukla: After watching Border, I was eager to join Indian Army

Having essayed the role of a cop as well as army personnel in films, Lucknowite-actor Santosh Shukla asserts it’s through movies that he is living his dream of serving the nation.

“As a teenager when I watched Border (1997), I was very much eager to join the Indian Army. I learnt that nothing should be above nation for us. We have seen in the past that when it comes to do something for our country, we all get united, irrespective of everything else,” says the Jai Ho and Dabangg3 actor.

Actor Santosh Shukla in Lucknow.

Talking about his journey from Lucknow to films, Shukla adds, “Filmo se lagaav tha hi and khud ko parde pe dekhe ki chahat thhi…so I decided to pursue acting as a full-time career. Being an artiste, I’m living a dream to serve my country by means of entertainment. I still enjoy driving through the Cantonment area during my Lucknow visits. I believe even without a uniform we can do our best to support our country in whichever way it’s possible!”

The Bigg Boss fame actor recalls, “I have played a Garhwal Regiment soldier Dilbagh Singh in the film Khatoon which was based on India-China war. We shot for 25 days in the interiors of Himachal Pradesh in 2017. I even lost 16 kgs to play the lead role but the unfortunately the film could not release. Then with Bachchan Pandey I got opportunity to play ACP Suryakant Mishra. Wearing a uniform is really special for me.”

Shukla recently shot for the second schedule for long-short film Gulabi Reveri in Lucknow with co-actors Lekha Prajapati, Nazia Hussain and Akanksha Pandey. “We will be shooting a song this month-end. Also, another feature film with Sajid (Nadiadwala) bhai and as well as 60-minute web-film Miyan Majboor Hai that we will begin shooting this year end in Lucknow.”