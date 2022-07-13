Sanya Malhotra calls Delhi more ‘unsafe’ over Mumbai: No woman hasn't faced eve teasing in Delhi

Actor Sanya Malhotra who hails from Delhi, talked about women's safety in the capital city. She is currently in Mumbai and prefers being there over Delhi. Calling her hometown unsafe, she feels most women have faced safety issues in Delhi. (Also read: Sanya Malhotra has learnt to protect her mental health)

Sanya Malhotra is born and raised in Delhi. Last year in November, she bought a new house in Juhu, Mumbai. Her new house is located in the Bayview building on the Juhu-Versova Link Road. This made her the new neighbour of Hrithik Roshan who also brought two houses in the same apartment.

Drawing from her experience in both Mumbai and Delhi, Sanya told Crime Tak, “I am from Delhi and there's a very good reason why I prefer Mumbai to Delhi. I feel more safe in Mumbai. I have no clue if Delhi has improved or not, but I don't feel safe there. I can't even point out a reason for that. I don't think there is a single woman in Delhi who hasn't faced eve teasing.”

Sanya is a Gargi College alumna from Delhi. Talking about her time in the city, she once told the Hindustan Times in 2019, “There is so much to explore in Delhi. The city has many interesting experiences in terms of places and foods to offer. There are so many options that one is usually spoilt for choice.” “I remember while we were shooting for Badhaai Ho (2018) in Delhi, my mother used to cook for everyone and send it to the sets,” she added.

Sanya has appeared in Bollywood hits such as, Dangal, Badhai Ho, Pataakha, Shakuntala Devi, Ludo, Pagglait, Love Hostel and Meenakshi Sundareshwar. She will be next seen with Rajkummar Rao in HIT: The First Case. She is also a part of Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur.

