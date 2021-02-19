Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sanya Malhotra flaunts her arm tattoo and swimsuit at Maldives vacation, Neena Gupta approves
bollywood

Sanya Malhotra flaunts her arm tattoo and swimsuit at Maldives vacation, Neena Gupta approves

Sanya Malhotra is soaking up the sun in a beige bikini during at her latest vacation. The actor shared a bunch of photos from her trip on Instagram.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:13 AM IST
Sanya Malhotra is enjoying sun and sea at her latest vacation.

Actor Sanya Malhotra shed her girl-next-door image during her recent Maldives vacation and the internet is loving it. The Badhaai Ho star took to Instagram and shared a series of bikini-clad pictures from the holiday. The gorgeous actor was seen sporting a beige bikini as she soaked up the sun. Sanya added a glam spin to the bikini with a pair of drop earrings. She completed her OOTD with a chic hat.

While her new avatar had everyone talking, one of the photos from the gallery also put her arm tattoo on full display. Sanya shared the photos with a sun emoji. Several fans took to the comments section to gush about the actor's new avatar. Many dropped fire and heart emojis to shower the actor with love. Some also admitted they couldn't take their eyes off the star.

Also Read: Disha Patani drops gorgeous pics from friend's wedding, Tiger Shroff reacts

Sanya's Badhaai Ho co-star Neena Gupta joined fans in the comments section to share her thoughts on the photos. The actor deemed them "lovely". Meanwhile, director Guneet Monga dropped heart-eyed and fire emojis. Check out the photos below:

Before Sanya caught the internet's attention with her bikini photos, she left fans envious with a video featuring a montage of her trip. The actor included short clips of herself cycling through the picturesque destination, snorkelling, and unwinding in the sun. Check out the video below:

On the work front, Sanya was seen in two projects in 2020. She was seen playing Vidya Balan's daughter in Shakuntala Devi biopic before she was seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Ludo. As for her next project, Sanya will soon appear in Meenakshi Sundareshwar. She stars opposite Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor Abhimanyu Dassani. The actor also has the crime thriller Love Hostel, co-starring Bobby Deol and Vikrant Massey, in the pipeline. The movie is backed by Shah Rukh Khan.

sanya malhotra neena gupta

