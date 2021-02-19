Disha Patani drops gorgeous pics from friend's wedding, Tiger Shroff calls it 'Lit'
- Disha Patani has shared several pictures from her friend's wedding she attended a couple of days ago. She did her own hair and makeup on the occasion.
Disha Patani continues to drop stunning glimpses of her look that she sported at a friend's wedding. The actor is now back in Mumbai.
Disha has been sharing several pictures from the wedding. The actor wore a Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga for her friend's wedding day and posed for some beautiful pictures. She looked lovely in the pastel pink lehenga paired with diamond jewellery. Her bestie, Krishna Shroff dropped several kiss-eye emojis in reaction to the pictures.
Disha also shared a closeup picture of herself and captioned it, "Hair and makeup by me." While her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff dropped a fire emoji, her sister Khushboo Patani wrote in the comments section, "Waah looking like disney princess." Elli Avram reacted, "Omg gorgeous."
The actor went on to share a picture with singer Siddharth Mahadevan at the wedding. The two were seen together at the Mumbai airport upon their return. She also shared a video in which she could be seen twirling in the lehenga and a picture with the newlyweds, with which she wrote, "Badhaii ho mere dost (congratulations my friend)."
The Malang actor had earlier shared pictures of herself in an indigo and gold lehenga and mentioned that she had done her own hair and makeup. Krishna had called her "hair on point" while Khushboo had said, "Looking gorgeous as always behna."
Disha was last seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Mohit Suri's Malang last year. She had also appeared in a special dance number Do You Love Me in Tiger-starrer Baaghi 3.
She will now be seen uniting with Salman Khan again in his upcoming film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is scheduled to release this Eid in May.
