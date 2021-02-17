Disha Patani is a stunning baraati at friend's wedding. See here
Bollywood is experiencing wedding fever and Disha Patani isn't staying away from it. The actor has shared pictures and videos from a friend's wedding.
In the video clips shared on Instagram Stories, Disha was accompanied by a friend, as they stood beside a car with the bridegroom. Disha gave fans a glimpse of her lehenga. She paired the outfit with a simple necklace, matching bangles, earrings, and a lacy pouch in her hand.
She couldn't help but sway along to the tunes of the dhol beating at the wedding venue. Disha also gave a closer look at the groom and the bride in the stories that followed. Check out a few glimpses of her look below:
Disha's baraati look comes a day after she set social media on fire with a swimsuit picture. The actor was seen soaking up the sun, while standing in a pool wearing a pink and blue bikini.
Disha was last seen in Malang, which released over a year ago. She starred opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in the movie. The actor has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in the pipeline. The movie sees Disha reunite with Salman Khan after Bharat.
The movie also stars Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, Bharath, Zarina Wahab, Gautam Gulati. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is directed by Prabhudeva. The movie was set to release last year. However, Salman has now revealed he's hoping the movie releases on Eid 2021.
