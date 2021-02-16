Disha Patani drops gorgeous pic in a bikini, fans gush 'so pretty'
- Disha Patani shared a stunning pool picture on Tuesday. Loving it were here many fans. Disha will be seen next in Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan.
Disha Patani is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. On Tuesday, she shared a fresh pool picture of herself and stunned her fa0ns.
The caption-less picture showed her in a pink and blue bikini. She was seen standing inside a pool with her eyes shut, as if she was soaking in some sun. Her fans were delighted to see their favourite star. While some wrote "so pretty", others said "so beautiful".
Disha often shares her pictures from beaches that she visits. Sharing one where she was in a white bikini, she had written how she was missing sun and sand.
For the New Year, Disha had jetted off to Maldives, with rumoured boyfriend actor Tiger Shroff. However, both had refrained from sharing any pictures of them together.
On the work front, Disha was last seen in Malang. Her costars in the film were Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. She had been shooting for Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai when the coronavirus lockdown came into force in March 2020. The film is scheduled to release on Eid.
Also read: Shilpa Shetty melts after hearing daughter Samisha say 'mumma' in birthday post, watch adorable video here
Radhe, incidentally, would be her second film with Salman. Speaking about working with him, she had told DNA in an interview: "It was such a great experience to work with such an established actor. He is so hard-working, humble, understanding and nice to everyone. It’s amazing to see how even after working for so many years, he is so charged, wanting to do things and so energetic."
