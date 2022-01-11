Sanya Malhotra says she was ‘quite disappointed’ after being shortlisted for Dangal. Here is why

Sanya Malhotra, who made her big-screen debut alongside Aamir Khan in Dangal, said that she was ‘quite disappointed’ after being shortlisted for the film as she found out that she was one out of around 30 girls. However, she was also confident that she would get the role.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal was the story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trains his daughters Geeta and Babita to compete at the Commonwealth Games and fulfil his dream of winning a gold medal for India. Sanya played Babita Phogat in the sports drama.

In an interview with Mashable India, Sanya was asked how she manifested the role. “I think they did audition a lot of people. In fact, when I was shortlisted, I didn’t think they had shortlisted more than five. When I went there for the audition, there were 29-30 girls who were shortlisted and I was quite disappointed. But at the same time, I was quite positive that I am going to be there in the movie. I don’t know why but this was my first audition for a film and I had so much confidence that no matter what, I will crack it. I don’t know, I had that feeling. Maybe my intuition was telling me that I am going to make it.”

Sanya said that she and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who played her elder sister Geeta Phogat in Dangal, unwittingly used scripting to manifest their desires. “Now we know it’s called scripting but back then, it was like, ‘Okay, fine, we want something and we are going to write it out’, and we used to sit together and manifest it that someone from us should get the role. We are quite happy that we got it,” she said.

After Dangal, Sanya and Fatima starred in Anurag Basu’s Ludo but did not have any scenes together in the film. They will soon be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who served as the chief of the Army Staff from 1969 to 1973.

