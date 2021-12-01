Sanya Malhotra shares reason behind her ‘heart-wrenching’ break-up in 2020, reveals recent conversation with ex

Sanya Malhotra revealed that she was in a long-distance relationship until last year and opened up about why it ended. She said that the break-up was ‘heart-wrenching’ for her.

In a new interview, Sanya talked about how she called up her ex-boyfriend and told him that she might talk about their relationship in interviews, as her latest film Meenakshi Sundareshwar revolves around long-distance marriage. She said that he was ‘very nice about it’ and gave her the go-ahead.

During an interview with Brides Today, Sanya said that 2020 was a ‘year of healing’ for her, a process that started after her last relationship ended. “My last break-up was heart-wrenching for me: a four-year-long, long-distance relationship that began when I lived in Delhi. Right after we ended things, the lockdown was imposed and I was alone in Mumbai. But I took the time to process the situation and understand why things didn’t work out. I also understood that I needed to work on myself,” she said.

Sanya said that she has no complaints about her last relationship but the distance drove a wedge between her and her boyfriend. “Oh, my last relationship was perfect. I’ve been talking about this relationship a lot. In fact, I recently called my former partner and gave him a heads-up that since my film is about long-distance relationships, I might talk about ours publicly. He was very nice about it and told me, ‘It’s okay, you don’t have to inform me’. But I wanted him to know and not be surprised if he read something online. In our case, the distance was the only issue that I faced,” she said.

Also read | Sanya Malhotra recalls dad’s suggestion for tragic backstory for reality show: ‘Tell them we beat you up’

Since she lives by herself in Mumbai, Sanya said that also wanted someone that she could live with and spend quality time with, which was not possible in her long-distance relationship.

This year, Sanya has had two releases, both on Netflix - Pagglait and Meenakshi Sundareshwar. Her upcoming films include Love Hostel, alongside Vikrant Massey, and HIT, co-starring Rajkummar Rao.

