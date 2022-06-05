Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday twin in white as they celebrate 'friendship kinda night' at IIFA event in Abu Dhabi

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday twinned in white as they celebrated their 'friendship kinda night' at the IIFA event in Abu Dhabi. Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a picture as the duo posed for the camera. While Ananya Panday wore a white saree with a sleeveless blouse, Sara opted for a full sleeve kurta with trousers. (Also Read | Sara Ali Khan shares video of Ananya Panday dancing to Pushpa song in their hotel room after IIFA 2022. Watch)

Sharing the photo, Sara captioned the post, "Wearing White, Feeling Right, What a sight, Friendship kinda night. PS this caption has been written by Ananya. @tanghavri." Reacting to the post, Bhavana Pandey dropped red heart emojis.

Sara shared a picture.

This year, the IIFA event was held in Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena on Yas Island from June 2-4. Many Bollywood celebs such as Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Shahid Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff, among others were present at the event. IIFA Rocks 2022 was hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan and actor Aparshakti Khurana, while Salman, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul were the hosts for the main night.

Sara's Abu Dhabi visit comes just after she took a trip to Istanbul. On Instagram, the actor shared several pictures as she roamed around the city with her friends. She had captioned the post, "Bosses by the Bosphorus."

Ahead of her Turkey trip, Sara had also travelled to London. Sharing pictures, she wrote, "Enough of the monochromatic. It’s time for some Sara, Neon and Dramatic. #alwaysextra."

Meanwhile, Sara will be seen next with Vikrant Massey in Gaslight. She has also recently finished shooting for an untitled project next to Vicky Kaushal. In March, Sara visit the Nageshvara Jyotirlinga Temple with Vikrant. On Instagram, Sara shared a few pictures with Vikrant. "Nice to have you mere saath (with me)..Filming, inspiring, holding my haath (hand)..Being there and helping me for har ek baat (everything) ..Thank you..Jai Bholenath," Sara captioned the post.

