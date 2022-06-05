Sara Ali Khan shares video of Ananya Panday dancing to Pushpa song in their hotel room after IIFA 2022. Watch

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday had a blast from the moment they arrived in Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2022. They shared behind-the-scenes videos and photos attending different events. Every year, the IIFA Awards bring some of the biggest stars in Bollywood together to celebrate the best in the business. After the actual awards ceremony on Saturday was over, Sara and Ananya gave an inside look at their post-awards shenanigans via Instagram. The actors shared a series of fun selfies and videos of them goofing around at an after-party inside their hotel room in Abu Dhabi. Read more: Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Neha Kakkar and Jacqueline Fernandez steal the show at IIFA green carpet

On Sunday, both Sara and Ananya gave a peek at how they celebrated a successful awards night with a girl’s night in. Sara shared a clip of Ananya dancing to the popular Pushpa song, Saami Saami – featuring actor Rashmika Mandanna – to her Instagram Stories, which Ananya reshared.

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram Stories to give a peek inside her post-awards hang out session with Ananya Panday, and others.

Sara also shared a clip of the two actors, along with the caption, “Chakachak with Panday. It is ok because it is Sunday.” In the clip, Ananya is seen doing the hook step of Sara’s song Chaka Chak from the movie Atrangi Re. Sharing another selfie with Ananya, their stylist Tanya Ghavri and her team, Sara wrote, “Estrogen overload.”

Earlier, before walking the IIFA 2022 red carpet on Saturday, Sara shared a post of her IIFA 2022 red carpet look on Instagram. Ananya commented on it, “Thx (Thanks) for taking over my room.” For the IIFA Awards ceremony, while Sara wore an embellished kurta and pants by Faraz Manan, Ananya was seen in a white Manish Malhotra saree. After the event, the actors changed into a blue jumper and joggers, and black T-shirt and leggings, respectively.

Meanwhile, on her Instagram Stories, Ananya also shared a photo of her sitting in the audience at the awards show, with her father, actor Chunky Panday.

At IIFA 2022, Vicky Kaushal won Best Actor for Sardar Udham, Kriti Sanon won Best Actress for her portrayal in Mimi. Shershaah, based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, won the award for the Best Film and Vishnu Vardhan won the Best Director trophy for making the biopic on the Indian war hero.

