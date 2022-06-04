IIFA green carpet 2022: Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Neha Kakkar and Jacqueline Fernandez steal the show

A host of Bollywood celebrities made way to the IIFA Awards in UAE on Friday, including the ones who made a rare appearance on the green carpet. Among those who stole attention at the event were Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta and singer Neha Kakkar. Fardeen Khan, Rahul Dev with partner Mugdha Godse were also seen after a long time. Also read: Salman Khan appears shocked as Riteish Deshmukh hails Maniesh Paul as 'best host' instead of him. Watch

Salman Khan walked the green carpet in blue formals paired with a black velvet blazer. Nora Fatehi wore a shimmery blue gown with a thigh-high slit. Music composer AR Rahman too attended the event in a blue suit. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff chose a pink suit for the second day of the event.

Rahul Dev and Mugdha Godse, Tiger Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Salman Khan at the event. (Varinder Chawla)

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, Zair Darbar and Gauahar Khan, AR Rahman and Lara Dutta at the event. (Varinder Chawla)

Ananya wore a skyblue gown for the event with a thigh-high slit. She shared her pictures on Instagram and captioned them, “Baby blue bell for IIFA Rocks!!” Her friend and actor Suhana Khan commented on the post, "Wowwww."

Sara Ali Khan walked the green carpet in a strapless black ruffled gown. Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia Deshmukh too were spotted at the event. While Riteish chose a quirky white suit, Genelia was in a grey dress. Actor Rahul Dev also made an appearance at the event with girlfriend Mugdha Godse. Lara Dutta also attended the event in a shimmery silver gown. Actor Gauahar Khan was spotted in a white lehenga with husband Zaid Darbar, who was in a black suit.

Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela and Shahid Kapoor at the event. (Varinder Chawla)

Neha Kakkar made a glamorous appearance in a strapless red gown with long gloves and hand accessories. Jacqueline was in a one-sleeve golden silver gown and posed for the paparazzi with much enthusiasm.

Bobby Deol, who is now gearing up for the third season of web series, Aashram, was also seen. He was in a black bandhgala. Urvashi Rautela, who recently returned from the Cannes Film Festival, walked the green carpet in a red gown. Shahid Kapoor was seen in a grey suit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON