Sara Ali Khan says she aspires to be ‘1/10th' of Sharmila Tagore in sweet birthday wish; Saba Ali Khan posts unseen pics

Actor Sara Ali Khan wished her grandmother, veteran actor, Sharmila Tagore, on her 78th birthday on Thursday. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sara shared a picture collage featuring herself and Sharmila Tagore. (Also Read | Saba Ali Khan shares unseen photo with Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore, Soha, pictures of her siblings' kids too)

In one part of the picture, a baby Sara chewed on a woollen cloth as she stared at someone behind the camera. In the candid photo, Sharmila too looked at the person and smiled. The other picture was a recent one in which Sara and Sharmila posed for the camera.

Sharing the picture, Sara captioned the post, "Happiest Birthday my dearest Badi Amma (red heart emoji). Thank you for being our rock solid pillar of support. I love you so much (hug emojis). And I truly aspire to be 1/10th the woman you are. She also added the hashtags--grace, beauty, and intelligence. She also added the song Chanda Hai Tu Mera Suraj Hai Tu as the background music from Sharmila's film Aradhana.

Sharmila's daughter Saba Ali Khan also shared a post for her mother. On her Instagram, she posted a video collage featuring unseen and throwback photos with her family members including her father Mansoor Ali Khan, brother Saif Ali Khan, sister Soha Ali Kha, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Sara. Saba captioned the post, "Happyyyy Birthday Ammmmma! Memories...moments. Just... #memoriesforlife #memories #happybirthday #loveyou #sharmilatagore #ma #Amma."

Sharmila is known for her performances in movies such as Apur Sansar, An Evening in Paris, Kashmir Ki Kali, Aradhana, Amar Prem, Chupke Chupke, Desh Premee among many others. She is a two-time National Award winner.

Her granddaughter Sara will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic drama film alongside actor Vicky Kaushal. She also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. Sara is also a part of Karan Johar's Ae Watan Mere Watan in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. The upcoming thriller drama is inspired by true events and will premiere on Prime Video.

