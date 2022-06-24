Sara Ali Khan calls Salman Khan ‘uncle' at IIFA Awards 2022, he jokes ‘your film is gone now’. Watch

IIFA Awards 2022 will be aired on TV on Saturday. In a new promo, actor Sara Ali Khan is seen pulling actor Salman Khan's leg by calling him ‘uncle’. The duo later dance together to a song from Salman's 1997 film Judwaa. Held in Abu Dhabi, IIFA was a star-studded event that saw several Bollywood celebrities in attendance, including actors Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, and Ananya Panday. Also Read: IIFA Awards 2022: Nora Fatehi, Nargis Fakhri stand out on the green carpet; Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal win big

In the video, Sara says that she wants to launch some brands. She later adds 'Salman uncle ke saath (with Salman uncle)'. Salman replies, "Aapki picture gayi (now your film is gone)." A sad Sara then says, "Meri picture kyun gayi (why so?) Salman says, "Aapne sabke samne mujhe uncle bulaya (you called me uncle in front of everyone)." Sara replies, "You told me to call you uncle." The duo then dance to Tan Tana Tan Tan.

One fan commented, “They always create magic on stage.” Another one said, “Hahaha Sara is so cute.” While one joked, “Sara ne Salman ko gussa dila diya haha (Sara made Salman angry),” another one said, “Can't wait to watch this.”

IIFA 2022 was held in Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena on Yas Island between June 2-4. The award ceremony was hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul and saw performances by Abhishek Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi among others. Singers Tanishk Bagchi, Neha Kakkar, Honey Singh, Guru Randhawa, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan, Asees Kaur, and Ash King also enthralled the crowd with their performances. Also Read: Aaradhya Bachchan reviews dad Abhishek Bachchan's performance at awards show, earns loud applause from celebs

IIFA Rocks 2022 was hosted by director Farah Khan Kunder and actor Aparshakti Khurana on June 3, while Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul served as hosts for the main awards night at IIFA 2022 on June 4.

