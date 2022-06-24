Aaradhya Bachchan reviews dad Abhishek Bachchan's performance at awards show, earns loud applause from celebs

IIFA 2022 is all set to air on June 25, 2022 at 8 PM on Colors TV. In a promo clip shared by IIFA's Instagram handle, actor Abhishek Bachchan is seen dancing to his film Dasvi's song Macha Macha Re. Abhishek's wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were seen cheering for him during the performance. Also Read: Shahid Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar enter the IIFA 2022 stage on donkeys: 'Kabhi sports bike par entry karte the'. Watch

In the clip, while Abhishek is seen performing, Aishwarya cheers for him and screams “You rock this baby”, after this Abhishek blows a kiss at her. Aishwarya and Aaradhya who were sitting on their chairs also groove during Abhishek's performance. He later comes down from the stage and perform near Aishwarya and Aaradhya's seats. Maniesh Paul then asks Aaradhya about Abhishek's performance, to which she replies, "It was very very good."

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot on April 20, 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, on November 16, 2011.

This year, IIFA was held in Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena, of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island on June 2, 3, and 4. The award ceremony was hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul and saw performances by Abhishek Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi among others. Singers Tanishk Bagchi, Neha Kakkar, Honey Singh, Guru Randhawa, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan, Asees Kaur, and Ash King also enthralled the crowd with their performances.

IIFA Rocks 2022 was hosted by director Farah Khan Kunder and actor Aparshakti Khurana on June 3, while Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul served as hosts for the main night at IIFA 2022 on June 4.

International India Film Academy Awards will premiere on Colors TV on Saturday 25, 2022 at 8 pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON