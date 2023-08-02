Sara Ali Khan says she doesn't care about criticism on her religious beliefs, choice of outfits: 'Not fazed'

Actor Sara Ali Khan recently talked about criticism and said she appreciates feedback when it comes to work. However, she doesn't care if people have any opinion regarding her personal matter-- choice of outfits or religious beliefs. She said she doesn't feel validated by anyone else as she has a strong sense of self. Also read: Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur turn showstoppers, Disha Patani walks the ramp

Sara Ali Khan on handling criticism regarding her professional and personal choices. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. She made her debut with Kedarnath alongside Sushant Rajput Singh. Her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan will soon foray into the film industry as well.

Sara Ali Khan on not seeking validation

Talking to Vogue India, Sara recently said, “I learned that my sense of validation should not come from anything external, including the way I look. So I grew up with qualities that were very innate, very inherent, very internal. And because they’re rooted in such a secure place inside me, I’m not fazed by other people’s opinions of me. At my core, I’m still the same girl that went to Columbia to study Russian history. I think having a strong sense of self and not defining myself by what people think of me is the only way to keep going.”

Sara Ali Khan on criticism

“I definitely appreciate any kind of criticism when it comes to my work. I work for the audience and if they don’t like my work, it behoves me to see what I can do better. But if they have an opinion on anything personal, whether it’s my religious beliefs, my sense of dressing or my non-blow-dried hair at the airport, I don’t care,” added Sara who is often questioned by a section of social media for visiting religious places.

Sara was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Heart Throb where she marked a special cameo appearance. Currently, she has several upcoming projects lined up. She is a part of Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

Sara has Ae Watan Mere Watan. The film is said to be inspired by true events as it follows the courageous journey of a college girl in Bombay, who becomes a freedom fighter. Directed by Kannan Iyer, it will release on Prime Video. Besides this, she will also be seen in Karisma Kapoor's next Murder Mubarak.

