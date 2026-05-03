Sara Ali Khan bristles as host says he watches paparazzi videos of celebrities taken from behind: ‘Yeh kya bol raha hai’

Actor Sara Ali Khan made an appearance at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do in Mumbai, but the event took an awkward turn. The actor appeared visibly uncomfortable when the host began cracking jokes about knowing every actor “from behind”.

Sara Ali Khan's Pati Patni Aur Woh Do will release on May 15.

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Sara looked visibly taken aback and uncomfortable, prompting her to react with a puzzled, “Yeh kya bol raha hai? (What is he saying?)”

Sara Ali Khan irked

On Saturday, Sara stepped out with Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi to attend the trailer launch of the film. Several videos from the trailer event have surfaced on social media.

In a video from the event, Sara is seen seated alongside Rakul and Ayushmann, with the clip capturing her reaction to the jokes being cracked by the emcee.

“Aap log woh wali reel dalte ho na ke kissi celebrity ka backshot dalke ke pehchano kaun… Jhooth nahi keh raha main sab celebrities ko peeche se janta hun… Maine itna time bitaya hai uss cheez mein. Aage se pehchan paun ya nahi (You know those reels you post where you show a celebrity’s back and ask people to guess who it is? I’m not lying I can recognise all celebrities from behind. I’ve spent so much time on that),” the emcee is heard saying on stage.

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{{^usCountry}} At that moment, Sara seems to be getting visibly uncomfortable, and is seen exchanging a quick glance with her co-stars seated beside her. At one point, she is heard saying “Yeh kya bol raha hai (what is he saying)” to Ayushmann. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At that moment, Sara seems to be getting visibly uncomfortable, and is seen exchanging a quick glance with her co-stars seated beside her. At one point, she is heard saying “Yeh kya bol raha hai (what is he saying)” to Ayushmann. {{/usCountry}}

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The video quickly drew a flurry of reactions on social media, with many social media users calling out and slamming the joke.

“Wow and they are sitting and laughing. Instead of asking him to stop this,” one wrote, with one social media user writing, “The guts.” One social media user shared, “Funny nhi besharmi kehte h ise (It’s called shamelessness, not funny).” Another comment read, “These so call standup comedians normalize all these things.”

Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming projects

Sara will soon be seen in the upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Vijay Raaz. The film's trailer was released on Saturday.

On April 20, T-Series shared the teaser of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The teaser opened with a voiceover talking about how everything changes in the world except for "patiyon ki fitrat", following which he is seen getting tangled in a web of romance.

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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do serves as the spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. The spiritual sequel also stars Tigmanshu Dhulia, Vishal Vasistha, Guneet Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Shireesh Kumar Sharma and Deepika Amin in supporting roles.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar, B R Chopra and T-Series, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is directed by Mudassar Aziz, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar and creatively produced by Juno Chopra. The romantic comedy drama is all set to hit the big screen on 15th May 2026.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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