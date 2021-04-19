Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan is moon-gazing while listening to Pakeezah's Chalo Dildar Chalo in the Maldives
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan is moon-gazing while listening to Pakeezah's Chalo Dildar Chalo in the Maldives

Sara Ali Khan is holidaying in the Maldives with her mother, Amrita Singh. She has been sharing videos and photos from her visit on Instagram.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 02:30 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan shares a picture from her visit to the Maldives.

Sara Ali Khan is currently holidaying in the Maldives with her mother, actor Amrita Singh. Over the weekend, she was spotted enjoying some time by the seashore while watching the sunset. She has now shared a picture and video of admiring the moon.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sara first shared the view from her stay on the island. Huge trees surrounded a swimming pool beside which Sara was seated with the moon making an appearance in the frame. She then tried to capture the moon in a close-up video while using Pakeezah's popular song Chalo Dildar Chalo in the background.

Sara Ali Khan is moon-gazing in the Maldives.
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Disha posts pic from Maldives trip with Tiger, he shares message on staying home

Hansal compares Covid-19 in India and Pak, gets an offer of one-way ticket

Kangana says her parents had 'raging affair', lied about arranged marriage

When Sushmita Sen bumped into Manushi Chhillar on a flight, gave her advice

On Sunday, Sara also shared a video in which she was seen walking by herself on the sandy beach while the Sun set behind her. She was seen dressed in an all-white ensemble and let her hair down for her walk.

Sara has been on vacation mode for a while now. Earlier this month, she joined her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita for a trip to the snow-capped Gulmarg. The trio indulged in numerous outdoor and indoor activities. This includes riding a snowmobile, riding the ropeway car, taking a dip in a hot water pool, and enjoying a view of the mountains.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor dances to Cardi B's Up with her trainer Namrata Purohit on holiday. Watch

Sara recently wrapped the filming of her movie Atrangi Re. The movie, which is directed by Aanand L Rai, also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Sharing a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets, she said, "Thank you so much @aanandlrai sir for giving me this role, this film and this opportunity. But more than that thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sara ali khan maldives

Related Stories

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan takes a walk by the seashore, enjoys the sunset during her trip to the Maldives. See pics

PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 10:00 PM IST
fashion

Photos: Sara Ali Khan flaunts her toned legs in denim shorts enroute Maldives

PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 06:15 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP