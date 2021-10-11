Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sara Ali Khan is sure she's not going to survive Squid Game and her namaste is to be blamed, watch
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan is sure she's not going to survive Squid Game and her namaste is to be blamed, watch

Sara Ali Khan and Kusha Kapila took up the Red Light Green Light game, featured in Squid Game in a new reel. 
Updated on Oct 11, 2021 04:29 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Sara Ali Khan seemingly poked fun at herself in a new reel she posted on Monday. The actor, joined by the popular social media influencer Kusha Kapila, recreated their own version of Squid Game's popular Red Light Green Light game.

As part of the game, one person commands those participating to run (green light) and stand still (red light). The person who is spotted moving will be eliminated, in the case of Squid Game, they would be killed. 

In the reel, Sara and Kusha attempt the game. As they come to a halt, hoping that they don't get eliminated, Kusha turns towards Sara and channels her inner paparazzi. “Hello, Sara ma'am, ek baar hello bol do Sara ma'am (say hello once Sara ma'am),” Kusha says repeatedly. While Sara tries to keep herself composed, she finally gives in and bows down with folded hands, exactly the way she meets the paparazzi. The video ends with Sara being eliminated. 

Sara shared the video with the caption, “If Sara Ali Khan was in Squid Game? Her greeting style would be the same.” 

RELATED STORIES

 

Squid Game is a Korean survival show that was released last month. The show revolves around 450-odd contestants who are playing a few games in order to survive and win a grand prize. The nine-episode Netflix series has become one of the most popular series of the year. At the time of reporting, the series stands at the number 1 spot of Top 10 titles in India. 

Also read: Squid Game star, Delhi's Anupam Tripathi wants to perform in front of ‘own audience’ in India

As for Sara, she was last seen in Coolie No. 1 last year. Starring alongside Varun Dhawan, Coolie No. 1 was released digitally and it was panned by the critics. She was also seen in Love Aaj Kal last year. Sara has Atrangi Re in the pipeline currently. 

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Atrangi Re features Sara in a double role. It also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.  '

