Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan groove to Brown Munde at AP Dhillon's concert. Watch

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor along with Ibrahim Ali Khan grooved to AP Dhillon's songs at his Mumbai concert. Several videos of the trio enjoying the concert on Sunday night have emerged online. While Sara and Ibrahim are the children of Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi is the daughter of Boney Kapoor.

In the videos, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan can be seen dancing and singing AP Dhillon's Brown Munde. Sara was seen wearing a green jacket over a white top and green shorts. Janhvi wore a black bodycon dress and also had an arm sling for her injury. Ibrahim opted for a blue shirt and denims.

In one of the clips, Sara was seen hugging a woman, seemingly her friend. She was also seen sitting on one of her friend's shoulders during the concert. Janhvi also danced with one of her friends. After the concert at Grand Hyatt's The Black Boxx, Sara, Janhvi and Ibrahim took a cab.

Last week, Sara had shared several photos and clips from her Delhi visit on Instagram. In a boomerang video, Sara was seen enjoying a kulfi at India Gate and smiling. Janhvi, meanwhile, looked at her with confusion. Sharing the clip, Sara wrote, “J bird is J.”

Sara also visited the Nizamuddin Dargah. Sara had also shared a picture along with her mother Amrita Singh as they visited Delhi's Bangla Sahib Gurudwara.

Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re, starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The Aanand L Rai directorial is set to release on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Janhvi recently wrapped the shooting for her upcoming film Milli. This is the first time ever that she has collaborated with her father Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi's other upcoming projects include Aanand L Rai's Good Luck Jerry, the shoot for which she wrapped up in March. Apart from that, she will be seen in Dostana 2 and is reportedly a part of Karan Johar's period drama Takht, alongside Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more as per news agency ANI.