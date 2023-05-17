Sara Ali Khan looks regal in her white saree-style outfit at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'replica of Sharmila Tagore'

In 24 hours, Sara Ali Khan showed off her third outfit from the Cannes Film Festival. On Wednesday, the actor stepped out in a white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree at the French festival. This is her first time at the French Riviera. While her first two Cannes looks were lukewarm, fans gave her the thumbs up for the white saree after she shared the photographs on Instagram. A few fans even compared the actor to her grandmother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, who is known for her regal looks in Indian outfits. (Also read: Sara Ali Khan makes second Cannes Film Festival 2023 appearance wearing black, divides internet: 'Who is styling her?')

Sara Ali Khan wore a white elegant Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree on the second day of Cannes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adding white heart emojis, the actor shared her latest pictures of the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla white saree on Instagram, "I guess you Cannes do it again." Standing on a staircase, Sara displayed the long drape of the saree in a few photos. In some other pics, she showcased the black and white sequined halter blouse with a matching necklace. Her hair was pulled back in an elegant bun.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the comments section, fans shared how gorgeous Sara's latest look was. And of course, they noticed her likeness to her grandmother. One fan stated, "that sharmila tagore hair." Another shared, "Replica of your grandma #sharmilatagore ji with her 60’s-70’s look in your first picture is breathtaking." Yet another added, "Sara and white what a combination."

On Tuesday, Sara walked the red carpet in an ivory lehenga, a matching blouse and a long dupatta with trail. She posed for the world's media and did her trademark 'namaste' on the red carpet. Afterwards, the actor was seen attending a Cannes party in a black strapless outfit with gold embellishment. She was seen hanging out with supermodel Naomi Campbell at the bash.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sara was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar film Gaslight with Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey. She is awaiting the release of Laxman Utekar's romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opposite Vicky Kaushal. The Hindi film will be released in theatres on June 2, 2023. She also has the Prime Video film Ae Watan Mere Watan due for release later this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON