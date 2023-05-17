Sara Ali Khan makes second Cannes Film Festival 2023 appearance wearing black, divides internet: 'Who is styling her?'

At Cannes Film Festival 2023, Sara Ali Khan made her red carpet debut wearing an elaborate Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga. Now, new pictures of the actor from the opening night party are here. Sara chose a black strapless outfit with gold embellishment for the bash; she also carried a matching black purse. Also read: Sara Ali Khan makes her Cannes debut in ivory lehenga, fans call it 'true representation of India'. See pics

After Sara Ali Khan walked the red carpet at the opening ceremony, the actor was photographed arriving for a party on Tuesday night. While some fans liked her outfit, and praised her for looking beautiful in both a lehenga, and later in a black party look, many were not too impressed with Sara's fashion choices.

A fan tweeted along with Sara's photo, "Gorgeous girl (fire emojis)." One more wrote, "Pataudi princess can do both. Indian or Western, both the outfits carried gracefully. Making us proud..." Meanwhile, fashion-based Instagram account Diet Sabya shared Sara's picture from the Cannes bash on Instagram Stories on Wednesday. Along with her photo, Diet Sabya wrote, "The tackystan (tacky) Moschino bag?? Baby who is styling her? Jail!"

Earlier, as Sara Ali Khan made her Cannes debut, Reddit seemed confused. Some Redditors asked, 'What's the purpose of her visit?' Others said she was dressed for 'a destination wedding.' Bolly Blinds N Gossip wrote on Reddit, "Sara Ali Khan just made her Cannes debut and the hideousness of the look has me gagging." Soon, many reacted to Sara's latest interview with Brut India from the red carpet, as well as her 'unexpected' look. "No Sara. I just saw the Brut video. It's way worse than I imagined. How and who made this happen?"

In the interview, the actor had greeted fans with 'namaste'. Talking about her 'traditional Indian look', Sara had said, "I have always been very proud of my Indianness. Therefore it (her look) embodies who I am." Commenting on her video, an Instagram user wrote, "You listen to her and you realise how well spoken and well informed Aishwarya Rai is." One more said about Sara using 'I think' multiple times in the interview, "Drink everytime you hear 'I think'."

Speaking about the actor's Cannes look, one Redditor said, "She seems to be in Cannes for a destination wedding, galti se film festival venue pe aa gayi (She reached the Cannes Film Festival venue by mistake, she's clearly not dressed for it)..." One more said, “Sara dressed up for the Cannes dance performance.”

The other Bollywood celebs attending the prestigious film festival this year include Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma, Mrunal Thakur, and Manushi Chhillar.

