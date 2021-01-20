IND USA
Entertainment / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan off to Maldives for holiday, shares pics of 'sandy toes and sunkissed nose'. See here
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan off to Maldives for holiday, shares pics of 'sandy toes and sunkissed nose'. See here

Actor Sara Ali Khan is off to Maldives for a vacation. The Coolie No 1 shared many pictures from the island nation.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:10 AM IST
Sara Ali Khan is in Maldives for a holiday.

Actor Sara Ali Khan is off for a holiday to Maldives. The actor share beautiful pictures from the island nation.

Sharing gorgeous pictures, Sara wrote: "Sandy Toes & Sunkissed Nose: @tanghavri @stregismaldives @ncstravels #stregismaldives #liveexquisite." She is stationed at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort.

The pictures show Sara wearing a multicoloured sarong-style dress, as she soaks in some sun, standing next to the sea. She also took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of a picturesque island.

For New Year, she had shared a cute picture with her younger brother, Ibrahim and had written: "Happy New Years With my brother it’s always the best cheers. He takes away all my fears. And forever is there to wipe all my tears." The picture showed the brother and sister duo huddling in front of a huge bonfire.

At other times, Sara had shared pictures with her friends, who had accompanied her for the trip. Sharing one with good friend Jehan Handa, she had written: "Sara might be chubby. But @jehanhanda is a teletubby," her penchant for rhyming verse evident in the captions of her various posts.

Sara gave a glimpse of her destination.

Sara saw the release of her film Coolie No 1 in December. The film wasn't well received by critics. The Hindustan Times review read: "Although suspension of disbelief is a part of watching a David Dhawan film, Coolie No 1’s plot is hopelessly out of sync with today’s time. Men get hit in gonads and women are the victims of casual sexism. Speech impairment is mined for laughs, as is people’s weight. Even coronavirus is not spared as it is used in a rather tasteless, and unfunny, joke.”

Through much of December, she was also shooting for her upcoming film Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She had been spotted at Agra's Taj Mahal with the cast and crew of the Aanand L Rai film.

Topics
sara ali khan

