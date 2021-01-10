Sara Ali Khan shares sweet pic with friend, calls him 'teletubby'
Actor Sara Ali Khan on Saturday posted a sweet picture with one of her good friends, Jehan Handa. She also had a cute name for him.
Sharing the picture on Instagram, Sara wrote: "Sara might be chubby But @jehanhanda is a teletubby." The picture showed the two of them, sitting on a terrace. While she was in a white full-sleeves top, paired with a pair of jeans, Jehan was seen in a pink jacket with a hoody and pair of orange track pants.
She also posted video clips from their trips around the place; in one of them, she showed a road-side family preparing morning tea on an Indian oven (chulha) and in another, a friend was seen warming herself beside it.
Sara is on a holiday with her friends and family. On Friday, she had posted a picture with her brother Ibrahim and written: "Orange you glad I’m your sister Well you better be mister‼" A few days back, she had posted another picture with another friend. She had also posted a picture of a peacock which she and her friends had spotted while on the holiday.
Sara saw the release of her film, Coolie No1 last year, which also starred Varun Dhawan. Directed by David Dhawan, the film is a remake of his own 90s hit of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.
The film was mostly panned by critics. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said: “Although suspension of disbelief is a part of watching a David Dhawan film, Coolie No 1’s plot is hopelessly out of sync with today’s time. Men get hit in gonads and women are the victims of casual sexism. Speech impairment is mined for laughs, as is people’s weight. Even coronavirus is not spared as it is used in a rather tasteless, and unfunny, joke.”
In the last month of 2020, Sara had been spotted with the crew of her upcoming film, Atrangi Re, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. During their shoot schedule at Agra's Taj Mahal, Akshay was seen in the garb of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, while Sara was dressed as an ethnic beauty.
