Sara Ali Khan goes on jungle safari with a friend, shares video of a peacock

Sara Ali Khan goes on jungle safari with a friend, shares video of a peacock

After Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone went to Ranthambore with their families, actor Sara Ali Khan has also shared a picture from a jungle safari.

bollywood Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 07:26 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sara Ali Khan is off to a secret location for a holiday.
Sara Ali Khan is off to a secret location for a holiday.
         

After Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, it was Sara Ali Khan who has gone for a jungle safari. The actor took to Instagram to share some pictures.

On her Instagram Stories, she shared one picture which showed her posing with a friend. She was dressed in a pair of black velvet pants and a red sweater and was seen without any makeup. Her friend wore a pair of comfortable grey trousers and a white sweater. Sara also shared a video clip of a peacock.

Sara's pictures from her vacation.
Sara’s pictures from her vacation.

Sara, who had been shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, recently saw the release of her film Coolie No 1. Also starring Varun Dhawan and directed by veteran director David Dhawan, the film was a remake of David’s own 90s hit film of the same name. The film wasn’t received well by critics. The Hindustan Times review said: “Although suspension of disbelief is a part of watching a David Dhawan film, Coolie No 1’s plot is hopelessly out of sync with today’s time. Men get hit in gonads and women are the victims of casual sexism. Speech impairment is mined for laughs, as is people’s weight. Even coronavirus is not spared as it is used in a rather tasteless, and unfunny, joke.”

Also read: Inside Deepika Padukone birthday celebrations: Ranveer plays host, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attend. See pics

Sara made her debut with Kedarnath and followed it up with a successful block buster, Simmba, with Ranveer Singh. Sadly, both her films after that - Love Aaj Kal (with Kartik Aaryan) and now Coolie No 1 have failed to impress. For Atrangi Re, she had shot for a while in Varanasi before the coronavirus lockdown of last year came into force. Sara, Akshay and Dhanush were at Agra’s Taj Mahal late last month for more shoots, pictures of which landed on the internet. The pictures showed Sara dressed in Indian finery, while Akshay was dressed as Mughal emperor Shah Jahan.

Sara spent the New Year’s eve with her family and posted pictures with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sharing a picture with him, as the siblings warmed themselves with a camp fire, she had written: “Happy New Years. With my brother it’s always the best cheers. He takes away all my fears. And forever is there to wipe all my tears.”

