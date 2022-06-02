Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sara Ali Khan poses in colourful swimsuit during Istanbul vacation; Ananya Panday goes 'bro what'

Sara Ali Khan has shared new pictures from Istanbul.
Published on Jun 02, 2022 10:39 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Sara Ali Khan has shared new pictures from her recent vacation in Turkey, one of which showed her enjoying some pool time. Sara was holidaying with her friends in Istanbul and also reportedly did a photoshoot during the visit. She posed in a colourful swimsuit in a new picture, which got her several compliments from her fans and her friends from the film industry. It also invited a sweet reaction from actor Ananya Panday. Also Read| Sara Ali Khan shares vacation pics from Turkey; fans call her ‘the most stunning girl’. See photos

Sara was seen wearing a multi-coloured swimsuit in the sun-kissed picture she shared on her Instagram account on Wednesday. She mentioned the location as Istanbul. Reacting to the post, Ananya wrote, 'Bro what," adding a series of heart-eyes emoji. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented, "Ufffffff," while stylist Tanya Ghavri, who had accompanied Sara on the vacation, wrote, "Body," adding a series of fire emojis. Sara's aunt Saba Pataudi commented, "Mahshallah," adding a red heart and a heart-eyes emoji.

Sara Ali Khan has shared a pool pic from her Istanbul vacation.
Fans also commented heart emojis on the picture, with some noting that they are missing Sara Ki Shayari in the captionless post. The actor often shares quirky poems with her vacation pictures and refers to them as Sara Ki Shayari. Meanwhile, Sara shared more pictures from the vacation on Instagram Stories.

Sara Ali Khan's new pictures from Istanbul vacation.

Sara has now arrived in Abu Dhabi for the 2022 International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), where she is due to perform as well. Ananya Panday and several other celebrities have also arrived for the award show, which will be held at Yas Island from June 2 to June 4.

Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She is currently working on Gaslight, which stars Vikrant Massey opposite her, and marks their first collaboration. The Pawan Kriplani-directorial also stars Chitrangda Singh. Sara also has an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal in the pipeline.

