Sara Ali Khan poses in neon swimsuit on the beach, shares new pics from Australia trip. See post

On Monday, actor Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared a few photos from her trip to Australia. She travelled to Sydney and Melbourne. In one of the photos, she was also joined by a friend. Soon after she posted her Australia photos, her aunt Saba Ali Khan sent her love. Also read: Fans praise Sara Ali Khan for staying calm as woman tries to touch her face at airport

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first photo, Sara posed with kangaroos in the background. For the next one, she wore sunglasses and a swimsuit, while out on a beach. She wore a neon top paired with shorts and a cap. She also posed near the Sydney Opera House in another photo. Along with these, other photos featured her in different places, eateries and streets. Sharing the photo, Sara wrote in the caption of hr Instagram post, “Sara in Sydney….and a minute in Melbourne.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the photos, a fan commented, “Very beautiful have a nice holiday.” Another one commented, “Keep posting pics.” Meanwhile, Sara's aunt and jewellery designer Saba praised her, commenting on her post, “Mahshallah (God willed it). Love u!”

Sara is the daughter of actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, who parted ways in 2004. Sara also has a brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif and Kareena Kapoor married in 2012 and are parents to sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Saba is the daughter of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and the late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, which makes her the sister of Saif Ali Khan and actor Soha Ali Khan.

Sara made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Kedarnath, opposite actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died in 2020. Later, she was seen in films like Simmba (2018) with Ranveer Singh, and Coolie No 1 remake with Varun Dhawan. She was last seen in filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor will be next essaying a role of a freedom fighter in the upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan. She also has Metro In Dino. Sara is a part of Gaslight, too, with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. She will also be seen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's untitled next.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON