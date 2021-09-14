Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan poses in vibrant bikini in new pics from Maldives vacation, turns ‘sunset chaser’
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan poses in vibrant bikini in new pics from Maldives vacation, turns ‘sunset chaser’

Sara Ali Khan shared a fresh bunch of pictures from her recent vacation in the Maldives as she posed in an orange and pink bikini. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 07:17 AM IST
Sara Ali Khan in one of the pictures from the Maldives.

Actor Sara Ali Khan has shared new pictures from her recent vacation in the Maldives. She seems to have returned to Mumbai now. In the photos shared on her Instagram page on Monday, she wore a bright orange and pink bikini. 

One of the images had Sara Ali Khan posing as she made a heart sign with her fingers, capturing the sun in between. Another picture showed her relaxing on a hammock, while in another, she posed on a coconut tree. She faced the setting sun as she practised yoga near the sea in one of the pictures.

Sharing the images, Sara wrote, “Only from the heart can you touch the sky.” She added hashtags such as ‘sunkissed’, ‘sunset lover’ and ‘sunset chaser’. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented, “Uff,” along with a few heart emojis. Her aunt Saba Ali Khan wrote, “Suùuupppper.”

RELATED STORIES

Over the weekend, Sara Ali Khan shared a few more pictures from the vacation. She posed in a yellow swimsuit with a bright-coloured, printed sarong tied around her waist.

Back in Mumbai, Sara Ali Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi and shared pictures with her mother Amrita Singh. Sharing the pictures, she wrote on Friday, “Ganpati Bappa Morya.” Sara wore a white traditional outfit while Amrita was dressed in blue. They stood with folded hands next to an idol of Lord Ganesha.

Also read: Sara slips into a swimsuit on Maldives vacation with friend. See pics

Sara Ali Khan was in Ladakh with actor Radhika Madan, before she went on her recent trip to the Maldives. They shared pictures from the trip. Sara will be seen next in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, which also features Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sara ali khan maldives
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Shahid Kapoor will do it better': Nani thinks he'll be outdone in Jersey remake

Parineeti Chopra shares glimpse of her shoe collection, see pic of her closet

Naseeruddin ‘bluntly’ calls out big-budget films for having ‘jingoistic agenda’

Vaani Kapoor on the pandemic: We all kind of skipped two years of life
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP