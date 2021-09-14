Sara Ali Khan poses in vibrant bikini in new pics from Maldives vacation, turns ‘sunset chaser’

Actor Sara Ali Khan has shared new pictures from her recent vacation in the Maldives. She seems to have returned to Mumbai now. In the photos shared on her Instagram page on Monday, she wore a bright orange and pink bikini.

One of the images had Sara Ali Khan posing as she made a heart sign with her fingers, capturing the sun in between. Another picture showed her relaxing on a hammock, while in another, she posed on a coconut tree. She faced the setting sun as she practised yoga near the sea in one of the pictures.

Sharing the images, Sara wrote, “Only from the heart can you touch the sky.” She added hashtags such as ‘sunkissed’, ‘sunset lover’ and ‘sunset chaser’. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented, “Uff,” along with a few heart emojis. Her aunt Saba Ali Khan wrote, “Suùuupppper.”

Over the weekend, Sara Ali Khan shared a few more pictures from the vacation. She posed in a yellow swimsuit with a bright-coloured, printed sarong tied around her waist.

Back in Mumbai, Sara Ali Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi and shared pictures with her mother Amrita Singh. Sharing the pictures, she wrote on Friday, “Ganpati Bappa Morya.” Sara wore a white traditional outfit while Amrita was dressed in blue. They stood with folded hands next to an idol of Lord Ganesha.

Also read: Sara slips into a swimsuit on Maldives vacation with friend. See pics

Sara Ali Khan was in Ladakh with actor Radhika Madan, before she went on her recent trip to the Maldives. They shared pictures from the trip. Sara will be seen next in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, which also features Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.