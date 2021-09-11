Sara Ali Khan slips into a swimsuit for beach day on Maldives vacation with friend. See pics

Sara Ali Khan was recently in the Maldives and has shared a fresh batch of pictures from the vacation. On Friday, Sara took to Instagram Stories to share photos of herself in a blue swimsuit, posing with a friend.

In the first photo, Sara is seen in a blue bikini top with ruffled sleeves and high waist, floral bikini bottoms. Her hair was tied in a ponytail and also wore a golden bracelet on her left hand. Her friend, who is wearing a brown off-shoulder dress, fed her a piece of fruit from a large fruit bowl served next to them.

Sharing the photo, Sara wrote, “Find a friend that will feed you fruit. And health and happiness can be the common pursuit.” They were posing under a shaded area at a white sand beach.

Another photo showed Sara and her friend posing at the beach. This time, the friend had also changed her outfit to a cropped T-shirt and pair of shorts.

Earlier, Sara had shared a video from her jet-skiing adventure. In her post, she wrote, “Hum nikle (we set out) on our jet Ski. Khaara samundar yes, the salty sea. Adventure time for hum three. Hair flying, choppy waves but feeling so free. Laughing, screaming, singing I feel is the key. To living and loving and allowing yourself to be. And of course my girls make it easier to another degree. With them it’s mauj-masti-maza (fun) 100% guarantee."

Sara, however, appears to be back in Mumbai now. Also on Friday, she shared pictures from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with her mother Amrita Singh. Sharing pictures, she wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya.” Sara was wearing a white suit in the photos while Amrita wore a blue one. They posed with their folded hands next to a Ganesha idol.

Before the Maldives, Sara was in Ladakh with actor Radhika Madan. They shared multiple pictures from the trip and Sara even showed the camera her injured nose in a few.

Sara will be next in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, which also features Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.