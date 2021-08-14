Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan's 'first cell phone' revealed by aunt Saba Ali Khan in throwback pic, fans say 'she looks like Inaaya'
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan's 'first cell phone' revealed by aunt Saba Ali Khan in throwback pic, fans say 'she looks like Inaaya'

Saba Ali Khan has shared an old picture of niece Sara Ali Khan. Fans commented that she looked like her cousin Inaaya.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 12:28 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan in a throwback picture and now. 

Saba Ali Khan, the sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, on Saturday gave a glimpse of her niece, actor Sara Ali Khan, as a child. Taking to Instagram, she joked that Sara appeared to be holding her ‘first cell phone’.

In the throwback picture, Sara Ali Khan wore a blue dress with embroidered flowers and her hair tied back. She held a shoe in her right hand as she posed for the camera.

Saba captioned the photo, "Sara...'my first cell phone!' Knock knock...? Who's there ..? Hellooooo..media? Come back in 20 years ..I'm going to be famous! Mahsha'Allah. Photograph courtesy @saraalikhan95"

Reacting to the post, fans showered her with love with comments like "She has always been an entertainer I think,", "So lovely.. indeed she is born to be famous," and, "That chappal was so lucky lol."

A few of them also compared her to Saba's sister, actor Soha Ali Khan's daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Fans wrote, "She looks like Inaaya," and, "Inni looks just like Sara…"

Saba often shares pictures of Sara on her Instagram account. Last month, when she shared pictures of Sara and called her ‘my heart’, a fan claimed that she loved her niece more than her nephews Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jeh.

Also Read | Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin asks Pratik Sehajpal to talk to her 'with respect', 'won’t take sadak chhap attitude from...'

A fan had commented, “@sabapataudi Mam Saba i think u love Sara most then Ibrahim, Taimoor nd Jeh @saraalikhan95.” She had replied, “@eeshalvishanaholic and Inaaya. LOTs too.... All my babies.” Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh.

Meanwhile, Sara will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, which also features actors Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She made her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor's film Kedarnath in 2018. Since then she featured in movies such as Simmba, Love Aaj Kal, and Coolie No 1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sara ali khan sara ali khan looks sara ali khan look sara ali khan bollywood sara ali khan dress sara ali khan film saif ali khan amrita singh

Related Stories

bollywood

Sneaky fan films Priyanka Chopra's dinner date with Awkwafina in London, gets 'entirely new level of FOMO'. Watch

PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 12:07 PM IST
web series

Bigg Boss OTT: Ridhima Pandit, Pratik Sehajpal's argument erupts, she says he has ‘gandi soch’. Watch

PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 11:03 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Cute sea otter pups show how to smoothly slide into the weekend. Watch

Not just India, these countries also mark ‘national day’ on August 15

42.34 FM: Call For Freedom

Nothing to see here just a duck exploring a store. Watch adorable viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP