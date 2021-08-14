Sara Ali Khan's 'first cell phone' revealed by aunt Saba Ali Khan in throwback pic, fans say 'she looks like Inaaya'

Saba Ali Khan, the sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, on Saturday gave a glimpse of her niece, actor Sara Ali Khan, as a child. Taking to Instagram, she joked that Sara appeared to be holding her ‘first cell phone’.

In the throwback picture, Sara Ali Khan wore a blue dress with embroidered flowers and her hair tied back. She held a shoe in her right hand as she posed for the camera.

Saba captioned the photo, "Sara...'my first cell phone!' Knock knock...? Who's there ..? Hellooooo..media? Come back in 20 years ..I'm going to be famous! Mahsha'Allah. Photograph courtesy @saraalikhan95"

Reacting to the post, fans showered her with love with comments like "She has always been an entertainer I think,", "So lovely.. indeed she is born to be famous," and, "That chappal was so lucky lol."

A few of them also compared her to Saba's sister, actor Soha Ali Khan's daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Fans wrote, "She looks like Inaaya," and, "Inni looks just like Sara…"

Saba often shares pictures of Sara on her Instagram account. Last month, when she shared pictures of Sara and called her ‘my heart’, a fan claimed that she loved her niece more than her nephews Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jeh.

A fan had commented, “@sabapataudi Mam Saba i think u love Sara most then Ibrahim, Taimoor nd Jeh @saraalikhan95.” She had replied, “@eeshalvishanaholic and Inaaya. LOTs too.... All my babies.” Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh.

Meanwhile, Sara will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, which also features actors Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She made her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor's film Kedarnath in 2018. Since then she featured in movies such as Simmba, Love Aaj Kal, and Coolie No 1.