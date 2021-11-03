Sara Ali Khan says after watching Omkara-Kalyug she thought Saif Ali Khan 'uses bad language', Amrita 'runs porn site'

Actor Sara Ali Khan has revealed that as a child, she thought that her parents actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh were 'negative people'. In a new interview, Sara said that after watching Saif in Omkara and Amrita in Kalyug, she thought that her 'father uses bad language and that my mom runs a porn site'.

Saif Ali Khan featured as Ishwar 'Langda' Tyagi in the crime drama Omkara (2006). The film also starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Vivek Oberoi. Kalyug (2005) is an action thriller featuring Kunal Kemmu as the lead. Apart from Amrita Singh, the movie also starred Emraan Hashmi, Smilie Suri, and Ashutosh Rana.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar India, Sara Ali Khan spoke about her film-based memories as a child, "All I remember is watching Omkara (2006) and Kalyug (2005) and being really disturbed that my parents were such negative people (laughs)! I was very young and I used to think that my father uses bad language and that my mom runs a porn site...it was not fun! And because they were both nominated for ‘best actor in a negative role’ in the same year, I was, like, ‘What is this!?’.”

Speaking about the last few years, Sara said, “I have always been mama’s girl, I’ve always been an explorer and highly-motivated, and I haven’t inculcated this trait from a tutor, home, or a gym trainer... I’m the one who will want to do five more push ups, read one more chapter of chemistry, or request for another reading of a script. Yes, life and the circumstances around me have changed... I’m getting better at compartmentalising my emotions—just because you’ve had a bad day at work doesn’t mean you fight with your mother, or not perform well at work."

Saif and Amrita were married for over a decade before they parted ways in 2004. They are parents to Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan made her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor's film Kedarnath in 2018. She has also featured in movies like Simmba, Love Aaj Kal 2, and Coolie No. 1. She will be seen next in Atrangi Re, directed by Anand L Rai. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in key roles.