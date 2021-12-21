Sara Ali Khan says her ‘takeaway’ from favourite Saif Ali Khan-Akshay Kumar film was Kareena Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan, in an interview, was asked about her favourite Saif Ali Khan-Akshay Kumar moment on screen. She said that she really enjoyed watching Tashan, although her takeaway from the film was Kareena Kapoor’s song Chhaliya Chhaliya.

Tashan, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, released in 2008 and also starred Anil Kapoor. The film, produced by Yash Raj Films, was a critical and commercial failure.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Sara was asked about her favourite Saif-Akshay moment on screen. They have starred in several films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi and Aarzoo. “The most recent, which is probably what I remember best, is maybe Tashan. I enjoyed Tashan a lot, even though Kareena in Chhaliya Chhaliya was my takeaway. Shouldn’t say that about a co-actor or your father, so I don’t know,” she said.

Sara also talked about one thing that she would like to imbibe from Kareena, who is married to her father Saif. “One of the most inspirational things about Kareena is her professionalism,” she said, adding, “She is a mother of two children but she is still out there, doing her brands, doing her films and I think that’s the only way. Kareena mere liye jeeti jaagti example hai (For me, Kareena is a living example) of ‘once an actor, always an actor’.” She also hoped to always be able to prioritise work in life.

Currently, Sara is gearing up for the release of Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai. Her pairing with Akshay and Dhanush in the film has grabbed eyeballs for their age difference; while Dhanush is 12 years older than 26-year-old Sara, Akshay is 28 years her senior.

Atrangi Re is set for a direct-to-digital release on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.