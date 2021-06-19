Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sara Ali Khan shares an adorable unseen picture from her school days, asks fans to spot her

Sara Ali Khan has shared a picture from her school days. The actor looks adorable in an all-white uniform.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan shares a picture from her school days.

Sara Ali Khan shared an unseen picture from her school days on Saturday. The actor was seated along with her classmates, on steps while her teachers sat behind them.

She and her classmates were seen wearing an all-white uniform with the initials BMS printed on their T-shirts. Sara Ali Khan shared the picture with the sticker, "Find Me". She also used the stickers, 'TBT', short for Throwback, a few sketch pens, and a trio of kids grooving together.

Sara Ali Khan shares a picture from her days in school.

Sara did her schooling in Mumbai before she travelled to the US for her higher studies. Ananya Panday had once revealed that Sara was her senior in school. According to NDTV, Ananya and Sara did their schooling in Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Speaking with Mumbai Mirror in 2019, Ananya had said, "Sara was my senior in school, the two of us were in the same house and participated in a lot of drama competitions." Sara completed her higher studies at Columbia University in New York.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan describes first meeting with Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's new baby: 'He smiled and I melted'

Soon after graduation, Sara made her acting debut with Kedarnath. The actor starred opposite late-actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Speaking with a leading daily in the past, Sara had said that she knew acting was her calling. "I kind of always knew this that I wanted to become an actor but I was also very academically inclined and I don’t think that it really made my desire to become an actor waver because I have grown up in a household where both my parents have always spoken about the importance of education, importance of a balanced life and the importance of experience and exposure in general," she said.

So far, Sara has starred in four movies, with the most recent being Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. She also has Atrangi Re in the pipeline, with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush co-starring in the movie.

