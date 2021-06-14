Sara Ali Khan shares an unseen pic with Sushant Singh Rajput: 'You gave me all that I have today'

Sara Ali Khan shared a never-before-seen picture of Sushant Singh Rajput and penned a note to remember him on his first death anniversary. Sara made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath. The movie starred Sushant in the lead. The actors were rumoured to be dating.

In the picture, Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput are seen inside a pool. While Sara looked directly at the camera and smile, Sushant's attention was elsewhere. The two stars were seen wearing regular clothes, probably rehearsing for a scene for the movie.

Sharing the post, Sara wrote, "Whenever I needed help, advice or a laugh you were always there. You introduced me to the world of acting, made me believe that dreams could come true, and gave me all that I have today. Still can’t believe you’re gone. But every time I look at the stars, the rising sun or the moon I know you’re here. From Kedarnath to Andromeda."

In 2018, Sara had appeared in an episode of Indian Idol to promote the movie wherein she revealed that Sushant had helped improve her Hindi. “I am so glad that you asked me that. I have no idea how I have done this film. I have tried my best but I feel I couldn’t have done any of it without Sushant. He has just been the most helpful person I have had. There were days when I was lost and scared as it’s the first time I am facing the camera but he has been hands on. Sushant also helped me improve my Hindi and whatever little I speak, he has taught me. He has helped me a lot," she said, as per an ANI report.

Earlier in the day, actors like Ankita Lokhande, Kriti Sanon and Rhea Chakraborty remembered the late actor by sharing pictures and videos of him. While Ankita, who dated Sushant for six years, shared unseen photos and a video of the couple, Kriti shared a collage of pictures from her and Sushant's look test for Raabta. Meanwhile, Rhea shared a picture of the couple and penned a lengthy note for him.