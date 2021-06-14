Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Kapoor pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput: 'One year today, still numb'
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020 in Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020 in Mumbai.
bollywood

Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Kapoor pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput: 'One year today, still numb'

A host of stars including Rajkummar Rao, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Pulkit Samrat, Sanjana Sanghi, Bhumi Pednekar, Ankita Lokhande, director Abhishek Kapoor remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 02:46 PM IST

On the first death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood personalities Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, and directors Abhishek Kapoor and Mukesh Chhabra paid tributes to their "curious" and "inspirational" colleague.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

A popular face on the Indian television courtesy the hit soap opera Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajput made his feature debut in 2013 with Kai Po Che!, directed by Abhishek. The duo went on to become friends, later re-teaming for 2018's Kedarnath.

The director said he is yet to come to terms with Sushant's death.

"One year today... Still numb. #omnamahshivaya #sushantsinghrajput #superstar forever," Abhishek wrote on Instagram on Monday.


Sushant's friend and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who directed the actor in his last cinematic outing Dil Bechara, shared Abhishek's sentiment.

"Nothing seems to be the same. The void you left behind still remains. Here's hoping I'll see you once again. Miss you brother. #stillnumb #sushantsinghrajput," he added.

Rajkummar Rao, who starred with the late actor in Kai Po Che!, shared Sushant's picture on his Instagram Story, with the caption "Bhai (brother)."

Sushant's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi shared her photo with the late actor on her Instagram Story, captioning it: "A forever void. Miss you."

In an emotional note, Bhumi said she misses her Sonchiriya co-star and his questions.

Rajkummar Rao worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in Kai Po Che!
Rajkummar Rao worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in Kai Po Che!


"From the stars to the things unknown, you showed me the world like I had never seen it before. I hope you've found your peace my curious sweet SSR...Om Shanti," she wrote on the photo-video sharing platform.

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin also shared a few photographs with Sushant on his Instagram Story.

"Remembering your insatiable curiosity and intelligence. Gone too soon. May you always remain interstellar," Tahir said about his Chhichhore co-actor.

Sushant's Pavitra Rishta co-star and former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande shared a montage of their pictures on the social media platform.

"This was our journey. Phir milenge chalte chalte (until next time)," she captioned the video.

Pulkit Samrat, another TV actor who transitioned to films, said Sushant's death felt like "a personal loss".

In a note, Pulkit said the late star still exists as "an inspiration to those who dare to dream big".

Also read: Raj Kundra's sister Reena says she trusted his ex-wife Kavita, 'loved her like an older sister'

"You exist in the hopes and aspirations of every small town guy who dreams of making it big some day. You exist for everyone who wants to believe that humans are capable of kindness.

"You exist for everyone who dares to dream. I never got to know you in this lifetime, but if we live more than once, I would want to be a part of the world again where you exist, a world that is much kinder than this one. Sushant Singh Rajput, you are missed," the Fukrey actor said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing Sushant's death, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Board (NCB) investigating money laundering and drugs related angle in the case.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sushant singh rajput suicide actor sushant singh rajput sushant singh rajput depression + 1 more

Related Stories

Kareena Kapoor launched Neena Gupta's autobiography on Monday.
Kareena Kapoor launched Neena Gupta's autobiography on Monday.
bollywood

Neena opens up to Kareena about being dumped by man she was about to marry

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 14, 2021 02:12 PM IST
  • Neena Gupta spoke to Kareena Kapoor about being dumped by a man she was about to marry. Kareena on Monday launched Neena's autobiography, titled Sach Kahun Toh.
READ FULL STORY
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. (Aalok Soni/HT PHOTO)
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. (Aalok Soni/HT PHOTO)
bollywood

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: How his death put the spotlight on mocking culture in showbiz

By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON JUN 14, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death last year, sparked off a conversation around the mocking culture in Bollywood. On his first death anniversary, we talk to some industry insiders to understand how it reflects in reality.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.