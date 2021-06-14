Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / On Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, Rumi Jaffery revisits their 'last WhatsApp chats'
Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from Chhichhore.
Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from Chhichhore.
bollywood

On Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, Rumi Jaffery revisits their 'last WhatsApp chats'

  • On Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary, filmmaker Rumi Jaffery has recalled their final conversations with each other.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 12:12 PM IST

Filmmaker Rumi Jaffery, who was planning on making a film with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has spoken about his last conversations with him, on Sushant's first death anniversary.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai house on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai Police initially ruled the death a suicide, but the case was later taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Rumi Jaffery, in an interview with a leading daily, spoke about Sushant, and remembered their final conversations over text. "Today, when I revisit our last chats of 2020 on Whatsapp, I can see messages that read – ‘Sir aapko bohot miss kar raha hoon (I miss you a lot)’ and I would tell him to have patience till the lockdown gets lifted. We used to meet a lot. He would always say, ‘Aapke saath baat karta hoon toh bohot positive energy milti hai (I feel positive while talking to you)’."

He continued, "You know he always believed in these vibes and energies, right? Usse sunna bohot pasand tha. So we would visit each other at our respective homes and apart from our film project we would talk about different subjects for long hours."

Rumi was working with Sushant and actor Rhea Chakraborty on a film, which was held up because of the coronavirus lockdown. Sushant's family has accused Rhea of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his funds. Rhea has denied the accusations, and has filed a counter-case against two of Sushant's sisters.

Also read: When Sushant Singh Rajput gave a tour of warm yet futuristic home in Mumbai

Sushant was last seen in the film Dil Bechara. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra and co-starring Sanjana Sanghi, the film released posthumously on Disney+ Hotstar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sushant singh rajput rumi jaffery rhea chakraborty + 1 more

Related Stories

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020.
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020.
bollywood

When Sushant had revealed how Shah Rukh had helped him 'sort out his confusion'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 02:02 AM IST
  • Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, writing for HT Brunch in 2017, had revealed how Shah Rukh Khan had been more than a star-like influence on him. The senior actor's most iconic character Raj in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge had helped him wrap his head around a cultural dilemma.
READ FULL STORY
Late Sushant Singh Rajput at his Mumbai home in 2018.
Late Sushant Singh Rajput at his Mumbai home in 2018.
bollywood

When Sushant Singh Rajput gave a tour of warm yet futuristic home in Mumbai

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 10:59 PM IST
  • On Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary, here's a look at the late actor's Mumbai home. Watch video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.