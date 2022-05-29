Sara Ali Khan shares vacation pics from Turkey; fans call her ‘the most stunning girl’. See photos

Sara Ali Khan, who often documents her vacations for her followers on social media, is currently holidaying with her friends in Istanbul, Turkey. She also reportedly did a photoshoot during the visit. Sara took to her Instagram account to share pictures from the trip. Fans showered Sara with compliments. Also Read| Sara Ali Khan poses with jawans in Kashmir, shares glimpses of hiking trip in Gulmarg. See pics

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle on Saturday, Sara wrote, “Bosses by the Bosphorus.” Bosphorus is a narrow, natural strait and an internationally significant waterway located in northwestern Turkey. The pictures showed her visiting Süleymaniye Camii, Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, and Ayasofya Cami.

Sara tagged her friends in the picture, which included stylist Tanya Ghavri, talent manager Parth Mangla and photographer Rohan Shreshtha. Parth commented on the post, “Best timeeee.”

Sara Ali Khan poses with friends in Turkey.

In the comments section, fans called Sara the ‘cutest.’ Another wrote, “The most stunning girl ever.” Others commented that they can’t wait for the photoshoot. Rohan had shared glimpses of a photoshoot on Instagram Stories, originally posted by Travel and Leisure India. Both Tanya and Rohan were tagged in the.

Sara had recently shared pictures from her vacation in London on Instagram. She also enjoyed a trip to Kashmir earlier this month, during which she posed with a group of Indian Army personnel.

Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She is currently working on Gaslight, which stars Vikrant Massey opposite her, and marks their first collaboration. The Pawan Kriplani-directorial also stars Chitrangda Singh. Sara also has an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal in the pipeline.

