Sara Ali Khan snuggles with cousin Inaaya and internet can’t get over their cuteness: Sister to sister we will always be

Sara Ali Khan has shared a few adorable pictures with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (daughter of her aunt Soha Ali Khan) and the two have been called ‘cuteness queens’ by the internet.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:44 AM IST
Sara Ali Khan with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Sara Ali Khan has just one sister in her family and that's her three-year-old cousin, Inaaya Naumi Keemu. The Coolie No 1 actor has shared adorable pictures with the little one as they spent some quality time together.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sara wrote, "Sister to sister we will always be, a couple of nuts off the family tree #sisters #cutest #family." The actor is seen sitting on a couch with Inaaya on her lap as they enjoy a snuggle session.

The lovely pictures won the hearts of those on Instagram and garnered more than one million likes within a few hours. Many called them "cuties" in the comments section while a fan wrote, "Both are cuteness queen." One even wrote, "Finally a Sara and Innu picture I am crying OMG."

Inaaya is the daughter of Sara's aunt Soha Ali Khan. Sara otherwise, has three brothers. Saif Ali Khan had two kids from his first marriage to Amrita Singh: Sara and son Ibrahim Ali Khan. He later married actor Kareena Kapoor. The couple have a four-year-old son Taimur and are yet to name their second son, born this month.

Sara had recently visited Kareena and Saif to meet their new baby on the same day she met Inaaya. She had brought a few gifts for the baby boy.

Also read: Ranveer Singh joins sister Ritika Bhavnani, parents for her birthday celebrations, did Deepika Padukone skip the gathering?

Meanwhile, Inaaya is very much aware of her close knit family. Aunt Kareena had once shared a glimpse of a family tree Inaaya had made as part of her studies. The three-year-old was seen pointing towards pictures of Kareena and Saif on the chart paper. It had all from her maternal and paternal grandparents, uncle, aunts and cousins. “My beautiful niece #FamilyForever . @sakpataudi @khemster2 @ss0176 @saraalikhan95 @iakpataudi @karishmakemmu @kemmujyoti @ravi.kemmu," Kareena had captioned the post.

