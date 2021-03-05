Sara Ali Khan wishes Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday with a football-themed cake: 'I love my little brother'

Actor Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram Stories to wish her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday on Friday. The star kid turned 20.

Sara, it appears, ordered a football-themed cake for her brother, given his interest in the sport. Ibrahim has often been snapped playing football. Pictures of him playing for his school team have been seen on Instagram as well.

The cake is designed like a football and in the colours of English Premier League club, Chelsea. It also shows Ibrahim's back in the club's jersey with Iggy written on it. Sara reportedly fondly calls her brother, Iggy Potter.

Sharing the boomerang video, Sara wrote on it: "I love my little brother." It also shows a knife cutting into the cake.

Ibrahim's birthday cake.

Ibrahim is yet to complete his studies but has shown a keenness to join films, like many in his family. Sara was once asked about what advice would she give her brother before he joined films. Speaking to ETimes, she had said: “His humour is amazing. My only tip to him would be to just be an all-rounded human being. You know, I think that films are a beautiful business and he would be lucky to enter this world. And if he needs advice in terms of acting or anything like that, he has many people in the family also to turn to, there are much bigger actors and stars and you know, much more experienced than I am.”

On the issue, Saif had said back in 2019: "He should, he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do."

Sara has been on a break, after shooting for Atrangi Re in December last year. She had recently shared pictures from her visit to Rajasthan. Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1, which didn't work well with the audience.