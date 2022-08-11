Sara Ali Khan wishes Rakhi to 'darling boys' Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan with collage of memories

Sara Ali Khan wrote a sweet post for her brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jehangir Ali Khan as she wished them on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The actor shared a bunch of pictures of herself with the trio on Rakhi, and referred to them as her 'darling boys.' Also Read| Koffee With Karan: Kareena Kapoor recalls how Amrita Singh visited K3G sets

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sara took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a collage of four pictures that featured the four of them and their father Saif Ali Khan. Sara and Ibrahim are Saif's children with his ex-wife Amrita Singh, while he shares Taimur and Jeh with his wife Kareena Kapoor.

One of the pictures Sara shared on Raksha Bandhan was clicked on Jehangir Ali Khan's first birthday in February this year. It showed Sara posing with the toddler in her arms as Ibrahim and Saif stood next to her. Another showed her and Ibrahim playing with Jeh in a candid picture from London. There was also a group picture of the five of them hanging out together, and another from Sara's birthday that showed Taimur photobombing her and Saif's photo. Sara captioned the post, "Happiest Rakhi to these darling boys. Love you three."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sara shared another post for Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is affectionately called Iggy Potter by his family members. She shared pictures from their vacations, as well as a cute photograph that showed her feeding Ibrahim with her hands. She captioned it, "Happiest Rakhi to the bestest brother in the whole wide universe. I love you so much more than you know. Missing you extra today. Happy Rakhi Iggy Potter. I promise to break whoever and whatever tries to hurt you (unless it's the phone that's shooting our knock knock jokes)."

Sara Ali Khan wishes brothers Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh on Raksha Bandhan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sara had recently shared pictures from her trip to New York, during which she also visited her alma matter Columbia University. The actor will be next seen in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. She has also wrapped filming of an untitled project with Vicky Kaushal. On the other hand, Ibrahim assisted Karan Johar during the recent filming of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON