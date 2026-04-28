Sara Arjun calls Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt her inspiration in old clip: ‘But I never want to be next someone else’

Actor Sara Arjun recently stepped into a new phase of her career, making her Bollywood debut as a leading lady with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. Her performance as Yalina struck a chord with audiences, earning her widespread praise, while the film itself went on to emerge as a massive blockbuster. As Sara continues to bask in the success of her breakthrough role, an old video of the actor has resurfaced online, revealing her inspiration in Bollywood.

When Sara Arjun revealed her inspiration from film industry

Sara Arjun once shared her admiration for Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

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The clip, seemingly recorded by her mother during her childhood, captures a young Sara responding to a fan’s question about her role model. She says, “My role model, I love the way Alia Bhatt looks and acts, and I really love Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. But they are not my role models, I just love them and yeah, they are my inspiration, but I wanna be Sara Arjun. If I am honest. I never want to be next someone else.”

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{{^usCountry}} It is this sense of individuality and clarity, expressed at such a young age, that has left fans deeply impressed. Many have taken to social media to praise her confidence and self-awareness. One user wrote, “the girl has a sense of individuality at such a young age. Couldn't be more impressed,” while another commented, “what a sorted girl.” Others echoed similar sentiments, calling her “confident”, “focused”, and “incredibly talented”. About Sara Arjun {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is this sense of individuality and clarity, expressed at such a young age, that has left fans deeply impressed. Many have taken to social media to praise her confidence and self-awareness. One user wrote, “the girl has a sense of individuality at such a young age. Couldn't be more impressed,” while another commented, “what a sorted girl.” Others echoed similar sentiments, calling her “confident”, “focused”, and “incredibly talented”. About Sara Arjun {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sara Arjun’s journey in the entertainment industry began long before her recent success. She started as a child artist, appearing in numerous television commercials, including a widely recognised advertisement for Clinic Plus. Her early performances quickly caught attention, leading to roles in films such as 404 (2011) and Deiva Thirumagal (2011), the latter earning her critical acclaim. Over the years, she built an impressive filmography across both Hindi and South cinema, with projects like Ek Thi Daayan, Jazbaa, Jai Ho, Saivam, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, where she played young Nandini. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sara Arjun’s journey in the entertainment industry began long before her recent success. She started as a child artist, appearing in numerous television commercials, including a widely recognised advertisement for Clinic Plus. Her early performances quickly caught attention, leading to roles in films such as 404 (2011) and Deiva Thirumagal (2011), the latter earning her critical acclaim. Over the years, she built an impressive filmography across both Hindi and South cinema, with projects like Ek Thi Daayan, Jazbaa, Jai Ho, Saivam, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, where she played young Nandini. {{/usCountry}}

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With Dhurandhar, Sara transitioned into a leading role, starring opposite Ranveer Singh. Their on-screen chemistry was widely appreciated, and her performance was hailed by the critics. The second instalment of the two-part franchise went on to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films, collecting over ₹1,700 crore worldwide. Combined, the franchise has crossed the ₹3,000 crore mark globally.

While Sara has not officially announced her next project, reports suggest that she may headline a biopic on legendary actor Madhubala, reportedly backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. However, there has been no official confirmation from the actor yet.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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